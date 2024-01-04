Lala Kent Calls Out VPR Castmate for His Behavior on Vacation

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent is upset with her castmate, Tom Sandoval’s recent social media pictures.

According to Page Six, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts about pictures Sandoval uploaded while on his and Tom Schwartz’s Thailand vacation. In the photos, Sandoval is seen sitting near a captive tiger.

“I am appalled by the photo my cast member took with the tiger in captivity,” stated Kent in her January 3 Instagram Story.

She then explained that the “topic has been close to [her] heart for many years.”

“What is disguised as ‘fun’ and ‘cool’ is, in fact, animal abuse,” shared Kent. “It’s heartbreaking. I’ve made noise about educating yourselves, & I am here to tell you again … Do not support places like this.”

Page Six also reported that the Bravo-focused Instagram account, pumprules, shared the entire video of Sandoval and the tiger. In the clip, two workers helped the tiger balance its paws on top of Sandoval’s shoulders.

“Vanderpump Rules” personality, James Kennedy, took to the post’s comments section to weigh in on the matter.

“I would never go to a place like this , …… Let them all run free !! 🐅 ❤️ always found this cruel and so sad,” wrote the professional DJ.

Lala Kent Has Been a Vocal Animal Rights Activist

Kent has been vocal about wanting to support animals’ rights throughout the years. For instance, in a September 2023 Entertainment Tonight interview, she stated that she “had the honor of advocating on Capitol Hill [on Sept. 20, 2023], urging members of Congress to pass the Humane Cosmetics Act.” The mother of one also explained that the act “aims to halt new cosmetics testing on animals in the United States.”

“I am fully aware of the significance of voices like mine in bringing an end to these inhumane practices. I am unwavering in my commitment. And I will not rest until animal testing in the U.S. is completely abolished in the very near future,” said Kent.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality explained why she has decided to vocally advocate for animals in a 2018 interview with Celebrity Page. She explained that her mother “work[ed] for the Humane Society,” which caused her to love animals. She also shared she was inspired by the 2013 documentary “Black Fish” to use her platform as a Bravo personality to help animals in need.

Tom Sandoval Spoke About the Upcoming Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

The upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres on January 30. As fans are aware, Sandoval had an affair with his former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Sandoval acknowledged he has received backlash after the news of his cheating scandal broke in March 2023. He stated, however, that he would like fans to give him some grace while watching “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“I hope that people can remember who I’ve been throughout over a decade of this show,” said Sandoval. “Like, who I’ve been most of the time, you know?”

Sandoval then suggested that viewers can expect him to have some difficulty remaining calm in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“We’re normally in tumultuous situations on the show. Like, we’re always having that one conversation we don’t want to have. With the person we don’t want to have it with. So it’s tough to keep your composure. It’s tough, but you do the best you can,” said Sandoval.