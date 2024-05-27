Jax Taylor’s Date Paige Woolen Appears to Make Shocking Comment in New Video

Jax Taylor‘s new female friend made a stunning comment that was caught on video.

On May 26, 2024, “The Valley” star hosted a birthday party for his friend Jeremy Madix. The party was held at Taylor’s bar, Jax‘s Studio City.

As a group gathered with a cake for Madix, Taylor’s lady friend, Paige Woolen, appeared to be caught saying, “And I’m pregnant.” The model, who was spotted out with Taylor several times over the weekend, can be seen making the comment in a video shared by @thebravobuds Instagram account.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Taylor for comment on his relationship with Woolen.

Fans Thought the Comment Was Disrespectful to Taylor’s Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright

In March 2024, Taylor, 44, and his wife Brittany Cartwright, 35, announced they had separated after nearly five years of marriage. The split was fairly amicable at first, but things have changed now that Taylor appears to be dating.

Fans reacted to Woolen’s apparent comment on Instagram.

“Joking ‘and I’m pregnant’ is pretty vile considering how much Brittany wanted a second baby,” one commenter wrote.

“The fact that she felt comfortable enough to joke that she was pregnant is WEIRD AF,” another agreed.

Others felt it was wrong for Taylor to bring a date to the bar that Cartwright is also involved in.

“Wow. Just seems disrespectful that he would bring a date to Jeremy’s party at their bar. And a friend that a month ago they were celebrating Jeremy’s proposal to his fiancé together. I know this separation would start getting ugly soon,” another fan wrote.

Another fan speculated that Woolen was trying to “hurt” Cartwright with her “pregnant” comment.

While Taylor’s relationship status with Woolen is unclear, on May 24, 2024, he was spotted out with a mystery lady at a tavern in Sherman Oaks, California, according to TMZ. Photos later surfaced of him and Woolen from that same night. The following day, Taylor went on a three-hour lunch date with Woolen, Page Six reported.

Woolen, 32, is an Instagram model with a large social media following.

Jax Taylor & His Wife Argued About Having More Kids on ‘The Valley’

During filming for “The Valley” last summer, Taylor admitted he was hesitant about having another child with Cartwright. The estranged couple have a 3-year-old son, Cruz Cauchi.

In one “Valley” scene, Taylor told his wife that kids require a lot of “work,” and he said the timing for a second child was off as he was getting to open his bar.

“But we already said we’re having another child,” Cartwright said, per People magazine. In a confessional, the Kentucky native said she was “blindsided” by her husband’s change to their original plan to have more kids. “Why in the world is he doing this to me?” she asked in the confessional.

Following their split, Cartwright told People magazine that Taylor refused to go to couple’s therapy with her. The Kentucky native also told Us Weekly that she wouldn’t like it if Taylor started dating.

As of this writing, Cartwright has not commented on Taylor’s video with Woolen.

