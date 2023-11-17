Jax Taylor Criticizes Bravo Star’s Behavior at BravoCon 2023

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Jax Taylor revealed he took issue with a Bravo personality’s behavior at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3.

While recording the November 10 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” alongside his wife, Brittany Cartwright, Taylor stated that he encountered a rude Bravo star at the Las Vegas fan convention.

“I’m not going to say who this is, or whatever, but I know this person pretty well,” said Taylor. “And I was kind of like, ‘Let’s keep it real and realize that you are a Bravolebrity.’ And I feel like some Bravolebrities get a little bit too high on their horses for certain things. I was kind of like, ‘These people paid so much to be there. To see you.’ There was one person in particular that I saw when I was walking by who couldn’t be bothered. I’m like, ‘These people pay your bills.'”

He stated that he believes Bravo stars should be willing to take pictures with their fans.

“You should be completely grateful,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Where He Stands With Tom Sandoval

During the November 10 “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” episode, Taylor shared an update on where he stands with Sandoval. As fans are aware, Taylor was vocal in his criticism of Sandoval after it was revealed that the 41-year-old had an affair with “Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss during his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Taylor stated that he had a conversation with Sandoval during the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” He stated that he believes “enough time has gone by to where, like, we can kind of put this to bed.”

“I think he’s a good person. I think he has just gone through some things. Everybody makes mistakes in life, everybody screws up in life. Yes, what he did is wrong, but I’m not going to write the guy off. I had a really, really nice conversation with him,” continued Taylor.

Cartwright suggested, however, that she was concerned with her husband rekindling his friendship with Sandoval. She also asserted that she is still “Team Ariana.”

Jax Taylor Mentioned His Conversation With Tom Sandoval in October 2023

While speaking to E! News in October 2023, Taylor mentioned that he did have “a chance to have a talk with Tom” in September 2023 for the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” He noted that Sandoval often criticized Taylor’s behavior when they co-starred together on the Bravo series.

“I was trying to figure out how I was going to approach Tom because I haven’t seen him in such a long time. And he’s called me out on so many different things,” said Taylor. “And then after this all happens, it’s kind of had my moment. I could have gone in one way, or I could have gone in the other. You’ll just have to see.”

Taylor also shared he believes Sandoval can redeem himself.

“I think he has a way. I don’t know if he’s going to figure it out. I don’t know, but I hope so,” said the 44-year-old.

Lala Kent Stuck Up for Tom Sandoval at the 2023 BravoCon

Sandoval did not receive a warm welcome from fans at the “Vanderpump Rules” BravoCon panel on November 2. After a fan inquired why Sandoval has not “just gone” away following his affair, Brock Davies and Lala Kent came to his defense. Davies stated that he considers Sandoval “a friend,” despite his past actions. Kent, who has criticized Sandoval, also stated that she appreciated that he managed to keep his cool on the panel amid the boos from fans.

Kent explained her reaction at the “Vanderpump Rules” panel during an interview with Us Weekly on November 3. She stated that she believed the question directed at Sandoval “was so rude.”

“I just felt like it was enough. I don’t know if it was really directly for Sandoval. It was just like we can’t keep doing this. Like we’ve got to move on at some point. I didn’t feel like the punishment is fitting the crime any longer,” said Kent.