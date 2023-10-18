Jax Taylor Says He’s Avoiding Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval’s Mistakes

Jax Taylor is joining some of his former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars and venturing into the restaurant business with his new sports bar Jax’s Studio City. However, he made it clear that he didn’t take copy his former roommates Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘s playbook for the process.

“I learned from my two buddies — who opened a bar that wasn’t as successful in the beginning — I learned what to do and what not to do,” Taylor told E! News, with an emphasis on what not to do.

“Trusting my partners was the no. 1 thing,” Taylor continued in reference to Sandoval and Schwartz’s issues opening Schwartz & Sandy’s. “Not telling them what to do as opposed to me pretending like I know more than they do. I gave them my insight, they gave me a budget and I said this is what I want to do… We started this project probably three, four months ago, and it’s been going quick.”

One of Taylor’s moves as his sports bar opens was to issue a special invitation to another Taylor, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. “Mr. Kelce and Ms. Swift, any time you want to come by Jax’s Studio City, we’d love to have you. Drinks on me, of course. First round, Taylor, come on,” he told the publication.

Jax Taylor Gave More Details About His Rant Aimed at Katie Maloney & Said She Wasn’t Kind to His Wife Brittany Cartwright

Taylor also addressed his “grudge” with his former co-star Katie Maloney, a few days after ranting about her at a fan Q&A. “The grudge I had with her, it’s not like I’m evil or mean, I just want to know why you wrote off my wife [Brittany Cartwright], that’s the only thing,” Taylor told E! News about his recent comments.

“I’m not angry, I just wish you’d be a little kinder to my wife who was reaching out to you,” he continued. “She was in our wedding, she was part of our gender reveal and I just don’t understand why you can’t pick up the phone when she calls. This is me sticking up for my wife and I will always do that, regardless.”

Jax Taylor Criticized Katie Maloney & Said She Wasn’t Returning Brittany Cartwright’s Calls But Maloney Denied His Claims

Taylor first began publicly criticizing Maloney, who used to be married to Taylor’s close friend Schwartz, at a fan event in October 2023. A clip posted on the @ScandovalThreads Instagram account showed Taylor accusing Maloney of being “mean” to Cartwright and said the two women hadn’t spoken in a long time as Maloney didn’t return calls.

The former VPR OG claimed that Maloney got “a little bit of a big head” and was enjoying the success and fame of the show and Ariana Madix in the wake of Scandoval. However, Maloney didn’t agree with Taylor’s assessment as the Instagram account posted a message it had reportedly received from the Something About Her co-founder.

In the message, Maloney claimed that Cartwright had not reached out and the two women were fine. Taylor took to the comments to accuse Maloney of lying about that and called on her to show proof of her claims.

