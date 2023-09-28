Tom Sandoval Accused of ‘Petty’ Dig at Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have exchanged loaded comments about each other since Leviss returned to social media in September 2023 and Sandoval continued that trend with an apparently shady post about Leviss on his Instagram Story.

On September 24, the Instagram account Glorified Gossip Girl posted a screenshot of Sandoval’s Instagram Story, which showed him partying on a night out. In the photo from his Story, Sandoval pointed to someone’s t-shirt which said, “Be a good person.” He captioned the snap, “Being part of the movement.”

Sandoval’s comment was likely aimed at Leviss, who sported a cap from the company, “Be a good person,” in her first public outing after leaving a mental health treatment facility in July 2023. The photo of Leviss, which was the first of the former “Vanderpump Rules” star in months, and the message on her cap quickly went viral among Bravo fans.

“Subtle,” the Glorified Gossip Girl Instagram account captioned the screenshot of Sandoval’s Instagram Story. The post quickly racked up reactions from fans who mostly appeared to criticize the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner.

Tom Sandoval Was Criticized by Some Fans for the Apparent Dig at Raquel Leviss

Many fans criticized Sandoval’s apparent dig at Leviss’ fashion choice in the comments of the Instagram post, as one person wrote, “Can he like leave her alone????” Another commented, “He’s obsessed with Rachel bye.” Someone added, “isn’t he tired by now???”

One commenter wrote, “And she was the one being ‘thirsty’? 😂 yet he is trying to ride her coat tails lol.” Someone wrote, “The level of petty is unmatched 😂.”

Raquel Leviss Was Called ‘Thirsty’ By Tom Sandoval After She Posted That She Blocked Him

Leviss has made her feelings about Sandoval clear since returning to social media in September 2023. While Sandoval took to her Instagram post on September 12 to wish her a happy birthday, Leviss shared on her Stories that she was blocking her former co-star, adding the text, “OK bye!” to her update.

Sandoval didn’t stay silent once Leviss publicly blocked him on Instagram, and addressed her move at the premiere of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” season 2. “I mean, if she’s working on herself, I think it’s a little immature — it’s a little thirsty — to post that,” Sandoval told Variety.

The last fans saw of Leviss and Sandoval, they formed a united front at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which was filmed just a few weeks after news of their months-long affair broke. After the reunion, Leviss checked in to a mental health treatment facility and spent several months there. In August 2023, she joined Bethenny Frankel on her podcast “Just B” to speak about the scandal and its fallout.

She told Frankel that she felt really betrayed by Sandoval when she learned that he filmed an intimate Facetime video call, which was how his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix learned of their affair. She claimed that she confronted Sandoval about it on-camera in a scene filmed after the scandal broke but the bartender threatened to boycott further filming if producers didn’t edit it out.

