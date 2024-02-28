Jax Taylor Teases Future Bar Business With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star

Jax Taylor dropped a hint about a potential future business endeavor with a former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star.

In February 2024, Taylor responded to a fan comment about a trip he made to Canada with Tom Schwartz. The Bravo veteran also hinted that he is in talks to open a bar with Schwartz in the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Spent a Weekend With Tom Schwartz & They May Have Talked Business

In February 2024, Taylor posted photos to Instagram after traveling to Canada with Schwartz for an event at Pangea Restaurant in Old Montreal. In one photo, Taylor posed with his head Schwartz’s shoulder. He also tagged some of the bars and restaurants they visited.

“I’ve been so blessed to do many events over the years and have been to many wonderful cities and countries but I gotta say Montreal has to be one of my favorites,” Taylor captioned the slideshow.” I think I speak for @twschwa as well when I say I had one of the best times ever this weekend. “

Taylor continued to rave about the people of Montreal and the incredible food. He tagged three restaurants and noted that he “even went back and thanked the kitchen at each place.”

In the comment section, one fan reacted to Taylor’s photos with Schwartz. “This is the duo we need! The two of you should open a bar together!” the fan wrote.

Taylor replied with, “Already talking about… stay tuned.”

Taylor’s comment to “stay tuned” sparked a frenzy of reaction from fans who are hoping for a future “Schwartz & Jaxxy’s” bar.

Both men are already bar owners. Schwartz owns a stake in Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood bar, Tom Tom. He is also a partner with Tom Sandoval at Schwartz & Sandy’s, located in Franklin Village area of Los Angeles, California. The latter bar opened in late 2022 just a few months before Sandoval made headlines for his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

In October 2023, Taylor opened a Ventura Boulevard sports bar called Jax’s Studio City. Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright hosted a mini-opening just a little over a month after their bar news was first announced.

Jax Taylor Previously Teased He Was Asked to Go in on Schwartz & Sandy’s

Shortly after Sandoval’s cheating scandal, his partners at Schwartz & Sandy’s asked him to step back from the bar. Schwartz even talked about the situation in the “Vanderpump Rules” episode “The Ultimate Betrayal.” After complaining that the other business partners had to “clean up [Sandoval’s] mess” following the scandal, Schwartz added, “He has severely tainted the brand name. My partners don’t want to work with him.”

“We did ask Sandoval to step away from Schwartz & Sandy’s,” he said. “My partners told Tom that if he comes in they’re gonna close the doors and that he’s not welcome there.”

Around the same time that “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 was filmed, Taylor was a guest on “The Toast” podcast. “The Valley” star noted that he stopped by Schwartz & Sandy’s at around 10 p.m. on a Thursday night and that it “wasn’t that busy.”

“I heard that they are trying to buy Tom Sandoval out,” Taylor said in the June 2023 interview. “In fact, they offered me, if I was interested in taking over. I was at the bar late at night, and the manager/owner of Schwartz & Sandy’s was like, ‘Hey, we want to get rid of Tom Sandoval. We want to find another buyer. Would you be interested?’

Taylor admitted he wasn’t sure if the offer was serious or not, but he passed anyway.

Things appear to be better at Schwartz & Sandy’s now. In February 2024, an insider told The U.S. Sun that the owners are hoping for the bar to make a comeback. “[Business partner Greg Morris] and the Toms have had recent discussions where they sat down and tried to make a game plan of how they can refocus on S&S and just put the past behind them,” the source shared.

