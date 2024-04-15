Jax Taylor Apologizes For Rant About ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor is taking back comments he made about “Vanderpump Rules” being scripted. Days after he was caught on video ranting about his former reality show, the Bravo star said he “couldn’t have been more wrong.”

In a viral rant caught on video, Taylor claimed that the first six seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” were “real,” but the past five were “fake.” He previously told Us Weekly that he left “Vanderpump Rules” because it was getting “a little bit too scripted “ for him.

Taylor appeared in the first 8 seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” from 2013 to 2020. In 2024, he returned to TV as a star on the spinoff series ”The Valley.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Regrets What He Said About ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Taylor spoke out on an April 2024 episode of the “Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast to explain why he went off on “Vanderpump Rules” during a viewing party for his own show, “The Valley.”

“About 10 minutes before I got to the bar for the viewing party, something was brought to my attention that really upset me,” he shared. “I don’t want to get into details about what exactly it was about.”

Without mentioning names, Taylor noted that “certain” “Vanderpump Rules” cast members rubbed him “the wrong way.” But he added, “I should have never trashed the show like that.”

“’Vanderpump’ has been, and continues to be, incredible TV and I will always stand by that,” he said. “As many of you know…I can overreact impulsively and I just wanted to apologize for all that. I’m sorry guys. That was very wrong of me. I was drinking a little too many sodas.”

Taylor went so far as to add, “I honestly couldn’t have been more wrong. It’s the most authentic show out there. There’s nothing scripted about it. You can’t script this stuff, you really, really can’t. I’m sorry to everybody out there if I upset anybody and I just embarrassed myself to be honest.”

Taylor was originally caught trashing his former show as he sat with patrons at his bar, Jax’s Studio City, on April 2. In a video reposted by @vanderpumprulesparty, the former SUR bartender alleged “Vanderpump Rules” is staged.

“Show me a scripted show and I’ll show you ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” Taylor said. “Scripted, scripted! I’ve been on this show for nine [expletive] years. Scripted! I’ll be on this week and I’ll tell you what: Scripted!”

Taylor also claimed his new show ‘The Valley” was the real deal.

Scheana Shay Called Out Jax Taylor For His Comments

Taylor’s apology came as his former co-star Scheana Shay reacted to his rant. On the April 12 episode of the “Scheanagains With Scheana Shay” podcast, Shay called out Taylor for claiming the show that made him famous is “scripted.”

“Saying ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is scripted?” she asked. “I wish it was true. I wish I could say, ‘Oh no, that was in the script.’ Are you kidding me?”

Shay’s guest, former “Summer House” star Hannah Berner, chimed in to add, “Guess what, Bravo does both shows. So whatever’s going on with ‘Vanderpump’ is going on at ‘The Valley’.”

Berner added, “Let’s be honest. Reality TV people, we’re not memorizing lines. Okay?”

Shay is also angry at Taylor for recent comments he made about her parenting style. Shay and her husband Brock Davies share a daughter, Summer Moon, who turns three at the end of April.

“You know what, dude, let’s not throw stones when you live in a glass [expletive] house,” Shay warned Taylor. “Period. I don’t know why he wants to say lies about me, but I will say if he keeps doing this, I will have no problem telling the truth about him. So I’ll just leave that there.”

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley