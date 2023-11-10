Fans Accuse RHOBH Star of Making ‘Homophobic’ Comment About Jeff Lewis

Jeff Lewis is trying to patch things up with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff after dissing her at BravoCon 2023.

“Did you all see episode one of season 13? Do you notice how Crystal didn’t talk the entire time? It was the best episode I’ve ever seen,” Lewis told Andy Cohen during the Ask Andy panel.

On the November 6, 2023, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Lewis said that he sent Minkoff an apology text — and she jokingly called him a “c*********” in response. While many fans have accused Minkoff of being “homophobic,” Lewis said the comment didn’t bother him at all.

“She said, ‘Hey, thanks. I was just wondering why you seem to hate me or be obsessed with me, but Tracy, whom I adore, vouched hard for you and just said you’re a regular old c*********, so all good,'” Lewis recalled on Jeff Lewis Live.

“Okay, so you have to know because then she went on the red carpet and she said that I’m a b***** guy. I want to be a housewife and I never will and that I’m a c*********, so she’s not wrong. So, people are saying that’s homophobic, whatever. I don’t view it that way at all. I think it’s funny and I actually respect her for coming back at me, so now I’m kind of intrigued by her,” he said.

Fans Criticized Crystal Minkoff on X

In a clip that has been circulating online, Minkoff was with her RHOBH co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke when she was asked about Lewis.

She explained that she got an apology from Lewis and she admitted to calling him a c*********. When she said it, both Beauvais and Stacke appeared taken aback by the comment. Fans took to X to react, many coming down on Minkoff for her word choice.

“Glad I’m not alone in terms of interpreting the homophobia with her comment. She’s gone for sure. Jeff is awful, but that was uncalled for—he threw light shade at best, and did his usual shtick, yet that somehow warrants an insult with homophobic overtones. CHOP,” read one comment.

“I’ve been saying Crystal is a bigot for a long time and she tries to act woke to cover it up,” someone else added.

“Yeah that’s definitely generally a homophobic slur,” a third X user said.

Meanwhile, other fans came to Minkoff’s defense and praised her for speaking up.

“I’m a Jeff fan, but the clap back was awesome,” read a comment from a different perspective.

“Matched his energy. Let’s go. Baby, this is what you came for,” another comment read.

Jeff Lewis Called Kyle Richards a ‘Lesbian’

In addition to throwing shade — jokingly or otherwise — at Minkoff, Lewis also took aim at RHOBH star Kyle Richards.

During that same Ask Andy panel, Lewis referred to Richards as a “lesbian.” The comment, which wasn’t the first of its nature from Lewis, comes amid ongoing rumors that Richards has been having a romantic relationship with country music star Morgan Wade. The two women maintain they are just good friends, but Lewis seems to like pushing the envelope.

The comment was made when Lewis asked Cohen who his favorite “Real Housewives” star is.

“You think that I said Kyle was my favorite,” Cohen said.

“You absolutely said it was Kyle,” Lewis said, adding, “Oh, he’s changed his mind now that she’s become a lesbian.” Richards didn’t seem bothered by the comment, however, admitted that she’s numb to it during an interview with Access.

