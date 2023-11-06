Kyle Richards Is ‘Done’ With Mauricio Umansky, Bravo Star Says

Kyle Richards‘ marriage to Mauricio Umansky is over… according to Bravo star and podcast host Jeff Lewis.

During a panel at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Lewis said that he watched the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and was able to deduce some things.

“I’m watching that opening scene and Kyle f****** hates Mauricio. I mean, that’s clear. That’s clear as day. She hates him. I was watching that and I’m like, ‘she is done. She is over him.’ I don’t know what he did to make her that angry. I have no idea. I have no clue what he did,” Lewis told Andy Cohen on stage.

Lewis’ comments come four months after reports surfaced that Richards and Umansky had separated. The two were quick to release a statement saying that they were having a tough year. However, they denied that they were getting divorced and asked for privacy as they work through things.

Kyle Richards Responded to Jeff Lewis’ Comment

During his chat with Cohen, Lewis also called Richards a “lesbian,” drawing on the reality star’s close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. The comment came when Lewis asked Cohen who his favorite “Housewife” is.

“You think that I said Kyle was my favorite,” Cohen told Lewis, according to Page Six.

“You absolutely said it was Kyle,” Lewis said. “Oh, he’s changed his mind now that she’s become a lesbian,” he added.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Richards’ separation has been a big topic of conversation at BravoCon 2023. During some of her interviews, Richards has been asked about her marriage — and about Lewis’ comments.

She admitted that she wasn’t bothered by the “lesbian” comment, but wasn’t happy about Lewis saying that she “hates” her husband.

“I did not like Jeff Lewis getting up there and saying ‘Kyle hates Mauricio,'” she told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” “Because that’s not true. I love Mauricio very much and we are very close in spite of what we’re going through. And I don’t like to hear that. I don’t even like that put out there. I don’t want anyone hearing that. It’s not true,” she added.

Kyle Richards Said That She’s Going Through a ‘Divorce’

During another BravoCon interview, Richards referred to her separation as a “divorce” for the first time.

“I’ve gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good,” she told Too Fab.

When asked if there was any hope for her marriage to work out, Richards didn’t sound too confident.

“Listen. I just take it a day at a time. I’m grateful that we get along so well and love each other very much and we’re putting our family first. We’re still living together under the same roof and I’m proud of the way that we are navigating through this. I just take it a day at a time,” she told the outlet.

Richards and Umansky have been married since 1996. They have three daughters together; Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Richards also has daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, from a previous relationship.

