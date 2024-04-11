Jo Wenberg Shares What She Really Thinks About Tom Schwartz Getting a New Girlfriend

Jo Wenberg, who appeared on the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” is sharing what she really thinks about her former friend, Tom Schwartz, embarking on a new relationship.

On the April 11 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Wenberg shared that she and Schwartz are not in communication following the show’s 11th season. She stated she felt frustrated that Schwartz was not open about the fact that they had a sexual and romantic relationship for over a year. The hairstylist also noted that Schwartz told her he was not ready for a serious relationship following his 2022 divorce from his ex-wife, Katie Maloney. Wenberg explained that she took issue with his comment because he is currently dating a 23-year-old named Sophia Skoro.

“What I do care is though when he says, ‘I don’t want to date someone right now.’ But he was. And now he has a new girlfriend. That one is the messed up part. That’s so messed up to me. It makes me very angry,” said Wenberg.

She clarified that she is “wish[ing] [Schwartz] all the best with his new girlfriend.”

Jo Wenberg Stated She is Having Difficulty Ceasing Contact With Tom Schwartz

During the “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast episode, Wenberg stated that she had difficulty ceasing communication with Schwartz.

“You spend time with somebody for five days a week for a year plus, and then it gets cut off. It’s kind of like a death,” said the 35-year-old. “And then they don’t really help you out with your recovery. Then you don’t know until later that they’re already dating somebody else. And then you were told that he didn’t want to date. It’s like, pick a lane. It’s been so mentally frustrating.”

She also shared she was hurt by his decision to minimize their romance when “Vanderpump Rules” cameras were rolling.

“The whole time we were dating, we were, and you saw this, we were so happy. We were in love,” said Wenberg. “We would tell each other we loved each other, and we would be extremely just in our own bubble, and we liked it that way, and the cameras would come up, and it was like I didn’t even exist.”

James Kennedy Shared His Thoughts About Jo Wenberg & Tom Schwartz’s Dynamic

In the April 9 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Schwartz stated that he did not want his relationship with Wenberg to be a secret. He said, however, that he always believed their romance “had a limited shelf life.” In addition, the 41-year-old shared an update on where he stands with Wenberg.

“It’s a water-down version of what it used to be. It’s niceties, formalities. But still friends,” said Schwartz.

During the “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, James Kennedy shared his thoughts about Schwartz’s dynamic with Wenberg. He stated that he believed Wenberg “was in love with Schwartz,” while the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner felt differently.

“I feel like Schwartz would be leading her on when he would be drunk and stuff. And dangling her along. Keeping the relationship going but not really,” said Kennedy.

Tom Schwartz Shared Information About His New Girlfriend

In an April 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, Schwartz discussed his friendship with Wenberg. He stated that he was not interested in being in a relationship following his divorce. He also said the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 cameras caught the tail-end of his romance with Wenberg.

“I communicated that. But at times, I will acknowledge that maybe it did get blurred. ‘Cause it felt right and we did have fun together,” said Schwartz.

The reality television star also spoke about his new girlfriend.

“She’s just really effing cool. She’s charismatic. And clever and kind of unconventionally funny. She’s way cooler than me,” said Schwartz.

The 41-year-old also stated that he did not intend to date for at least two years when he met Skoro.

“Around the time that I met her was around the time I made a pledge to myself, ‘You’re not going to date for a while,'” said Schwartz.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.