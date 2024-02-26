‘Vanderpump Rules’ Newcomer Jo Wenberg Asks For Help From Fans

“Vanderpump Rules” newcomer Jo Wenberg asked fans for favor.

The Los Angeles-based hairstylist, who had a brief romance with Tom Schwartz following his split from his ex-wife Katie Maloney, took to her Instagram stories on February 25, 2024 to offer a pitch to fans.

“I am looking for some local Los Angeles fashion designers or Santa Monica fashion designers that can create some really cool looks or outfits for me for the upcoming season,” Wenberg said in a video clip. “So if you guys are, again, local, you know, DM me. Let’s go!”

In the clip, Wenberg wore an orange beanie from Justin Beiber’s Drew House line and a patterned blouse with a denim shirt over it. The VPR newcomer also wore her long hair down and paired her outfit with large white drop earrings.

Jo Wenberg Clarified What She Was Looking For

In a second Instagram story, Wenberg further clarified what she was asking for regarding fashion designers.

“It came off a little confusing,” she told her followers of her initial video. “However, for this season, what I was asking is that I need an outfit for something coming up that would be really awesome to showcase like a Los Angeles or Santa Monica, or like anybody in the L.A. area. Or anywhere anywhere. Like, I just want to showcase like an entrepreneurial fashion designer that I can wear potentially for like an event or something like that.”

Wenberg explained that she likes to “give back” and wants to do so for a local designer. “When I came to L.A. my first big gig was from another hairstylist that recommended me because she knew about my talent,” she added. “So it basically means, what I was trying to say was, if there’s anybody out there, most likely it would be nice to be local, who designs clothing, DM me. Because let’s get your name out there!”

Wenberg previously updated fans after filming scenes with Schwartz for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” “I did film this season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’, and it was a very big, eye-opening experience,” she told her followers in November 2023. “I am usually behind the camera, and being in front of the camera was very hard for me. But I will say the producers were really awesome. … You guys will see the season and I had no idea what I was doing.”

Jo Wenberg Could Possibly Appear at the ‘Vanderpump Rules” Reunion

Wenberg made her “Vanderpump Rules” debut in the season 11 episode “Dog Days of Summer.” In the scene, she cut Schwartz’ hair while at his Valley Village apartment. Wenberg wore a casual blue dress and white sneakers in the scene.

It is unclear how many more episodes Wenberg will appear in. She appeared in several segments in the season 11 trailer. She also filmed scenes set at a formal event later in the season. In photos released by Bravo, Wenberg is wearing a black dress as she seemingly argues with Maloney while Lala Kent looks on.

One of the events Wenberg could need an outfit for may be the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. She could also be asked to film an episode of the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow” or “Watch What Happens Live.”

If she’s in need of a reunion look, she will likely need a few outfits to choose from. “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Scheana Shay once told fans on X that producers pick from several outfits for each cast member. “Our looks have to get approved,” she said of the reunion. “We don’t just show up in whatever we want. We pick 2-3 outfits and tell them our favorites but ultimately, they get final say.”

