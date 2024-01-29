Joe Bradley Opens Up About Failed ‘Southern Hospitality’ Romance

The second season of “Southern Hospitality” is seeing returning star Joe Bradley trying his luck with dating his new co-worker at Republic, Salley Carson.

Their budding romance hit a rough patch, however, when Bradley learned from his co-star TJ Dinch that Carson had been seeing Dinch’s roommate as well. In fact, Dinch said that Carson and his roommate Gaston were making out before she went to meet Bradley for their dinner date.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Bradley joked that Carson’s past on “The Bachelor” should “have been the first red flag … No, I’m kidding,” he added. He said he knew that Carson had been on “The Bachelor” but it didn’t phase him. “I don’t watch The Bachelor, so I heard that she was on it, but I also know 30 other girls have been on The Bachelor. So I was like, ‘OK, cool. You are one of the Bachelor [contestants], but you’re a beautiful girl. It makes sense,'” he explained.

“I don’t know if I can give you a rose. I can give you a chicken parm,” he quipped, joking about what he cooked for Carson during their dinner date. Viewers later saw Bradley lose his cool when he found out that Carson had been kissing Gaston before their date. “I kind of, maybe, overreacted at the club a little bit, but there’s a lot of things out of context,” he explained.

“She was telling me how much she wanted to be exclusive and date me hours before,” he claimed. “If I made out with a girl hours before going on a date, I wouldn’t go on that date. I don’t have that in me. I was frustrated, but I didn’t call him up and be like, ‘Hey man, I’m cooking for Salley tonight, don’t make out with her.’”

Salley Carson Appeared on ‘The Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ But Quit Both Shows

Carson appeared on “The Bachelor” season 26, which premiered on January 3, 2022, with Clayton Echard as the lead. However, Carson quit the season at the very beginning, deciding not to get in the limo for the standard entrance. According to Us Weekly, her ABC bio listed her as “previously engaged.” She met with Echard and admitted that she called off her engagement because of a “lack of trust.”

Echard offered her a rose to stay in the competition but she ended up turning it down. “I think she followed her heart and did what she thought was best,” Echard told Us Weekly. “I think in that moment, she felt that was the right way to go about it. To say, ‘Hey, listen, I’m not fully invested or mentally, I’m not here 100 percent, so I have to walk away.’ I respected her decision.”

Afterward, Carson appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8, but she didn’t stay very long on that show either, eventually announcing, “Dude, like, I cannot be here. I’m too real for this shit.” She didn’t appreciate getting confronted over speaking with her ex before getting on the show, and said, “That pisses me off because they know how much I didn’t want my ex’s name or any of that situation brought into this, out of respect for him. So out of respect for him, I wanna leave.”

Joe Bradley Is Currently Seeing ‘Summer House’ Star Danielle Olivera

Viewers will have to wait and see whether Bradley gives his romance with Carson another shot on the show, but it’s clear that the two are no longer seeing each other. The “Southern Hospitality” star is now seeing “Summer House” star Danielle Olivera.

After the two hit it off at the fan convention, they’ve been fairly public with their new romance, with Bradley sitting in the audience at Olivera’s “Watch What Happens Live” appearance. Afterward, Olivera visited Bradley in Charleston on at least one occasion. Most recently, Bradley visited Olivera in New York City during his own trip to the Big Apple for WWHL.

