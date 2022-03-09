Bravo Star Mourns the Loss of Famous Family Friend

Alan Ladd Jr., a successful producer and studio executive, died on March 2, 2022, at the age of 84. According to The New York Times, the film executive died at his home in Los Angeles due to kidney failure.

After news of his death broke, scores of celebrities and friends posted their condolences online and shared their sadness about this loss. “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Josh Flagg, who was a friend of the Ladd family, wrote a long tribute to the Hollywood filmmaker on Instagram.

“RIP Laddie,” he began. “Not only did I have the privilege of growing up with the Ladd family, but we say goodbye this week to one of the most respected men in the history of Hollywood, Alan Ladd, Jr.”

Flagg Wrote About Some of Ladd’s Accomplishments & the Last Time He Saw His Friend

Flagg wrote on his Instagram post that Ladd was an incredible person in the filmmaking industry and in his personal life. “Aside from green lighting a little movie known as ‘Star Wars’ and winning Oscars for producing ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Chariots of Fire’ and running 20th Century Fox and MGM,… he was an all around super guy,” the MDLLA star wrote.

Along with his tribute, Flagg shared two videos, one of The Ladd Company logo and another longer video showcasing the work of his family friend. He concluded his post by writing, “I’m sad to say the last time I saw Laddie was at his daughter Chelsea Ladd’s funeral a few months ago. She was equally fantastic and I am confident they are together now playing trivia games about film history. Love you Laddie. @cindraladd I love you.”

According to the Times, Ladd was married and divorced twice, first to Patricia Beazley followed by Cindra Pincock. He is survived by three children from his first marriage, Kelliann Ladd, Tracy Ladd and Amanda Ladd Jones, and six grandchildren. His daughter from his second marriage, Chelsea Ladd, died in 2021, the outlet wrote.

It’s Been a Difficult Time for the Bravo Star as He Recently Announced His Divorce From Bobby Boyd

Flagg has been going through a lot lately as he posted just a few days before that he and his husband of five years Bobby Boyd were separating. “This was not a rash or impulsive decision,” the 36-year-old wrote on March 4. “We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion. It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves.

Flagg’s post was very respectful and full of love for his former partner and Boyd shared a similar statement on his Instagram praising Flagg and wishing him all the best. “Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for, Boyd, 36, wrote. “We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship.”

Boyd and Flagg got engaged in 2016 and married in September 2017 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

