Julia Lemigova Speaks Out Against Marcus Jordan Amid Reports of Reunion Outburst

Julia Lemigova spoke out about reports that Marcus Jordan came after most of the cast of “The Real Housewives of Miami” during backstage comments at the season 6 reunion taping and said the RHOM women are “waiting to see if it’s part of the reunion.”

“We’ve heard that he came for all the women in general, all of us women,” Lemigova told Page Six about the rumored comments from Larsa Pippen’s boyfriend. She said they also heard that “what he said was nasty, condescending, diminishing and shocking.”

According to the publication, sources said Jordan had a “very strong reaction” to things said at the reunion and lashed out about it backstage. “The women did not hear what Marcus said backstage and didn’t even know about the incident until after the reunion taped,” one source told Page Six. “But it was captured, and the ladies have been made aware of it.” Another shared that what Jordan said was “so bad” it would “change the cast’s opinion” of him.

Although Lemigova didn’t hear Jordan’s outburst, she confirmed to the publication that she and Pippen are “not on speaking terms” and that’s fine with her. “I am not thinking of Larsa or Marcus anymore,” Lemigova shared. “They’re not part of my life. They never were really. We are not friends, and I feel like our feelings toward each other are pretty mutual.”

“I give people a lot of chances,” she added. “But when something big happens or you hear that something big happens, it really can change your perspective of the person itself and I don’t need to be around them.”

Julia Lemigova Told Dorinda Medley on the Latter’s Radio Show That She No Longer Considers Marcus Jordan a ‘Kind’ Man

Lemigova also spoke about Jordan’s rumored outburst on Dorinda Medley’s SiriusXM radio show “Reality Checked,” according to ET. In that appearance on February 14, Lemigova said she started feeling red flags about Pippen’s relationship with Jordan when she heard he’d spoken against the RHOM cast.

At the time, she told Medley, “I don’t think of him anymore as this gentle kind man.” She added that they had no way of knowing how Pippen and Jordan were “behind closed doors” in their relationship either.

Julia Lemigova Commented on Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan’s Brief Split in February 2024

Just a few weeks after the RHOM season 6 reunion was filmed, Pippen and Jordan made headlines when they briefly split up and then got back together. On February 11, fans noticed that Pippen unfollowed Jordan and scrubbed him from her Instagram. At the time, People reported that the couple had gone their separate ways. However, on February 15, Page Six shared photos of the couple back together and on a romantic Valentine’s Day date.

At the time of the reported split, Lemigova speculated on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she’d experienced Pippen’s jealousy and wondered if their breakup had been caused by that. While speaking with HollywoodLife, Lemigova said that she’d “perceived” Jordan to be “very sweet and kind” but that it they couldn’t know for sure.

