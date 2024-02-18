Julia Lemigova Sounds Off on Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan’s Relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan made waves on Sunday, February 11, when their social media activity strongly hinted that they’d broken up, and that was confirmed by People shortly afterward. However, on February 15, Page Six reported that the couple was spotted back together on Valentine’s Day for a romantic date night.

One of Pippen’s “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars Julia Lemigova sounded off on the couple’s recent issues and speculated that they may have been caused by Pippen’s jealousy. “Relationships are a hard thing,” she told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, “And we all know Larsa is very jealous,” she claimed.

In fact, Lemigova, who is married to tennis star Martina Navratilova, shared one of her own experiences with Pippen getting jealous. She claimed that her RHOM co-star was furious with her when Lemigova asked Jordan to take some photos of her on his phone at BravoCon 2023.

“I mean, how jealous she got when she saw my picture on Marcus’ phone? Oh my God, and it was like the most innocent thing,” Lemigova shared. “And it created a wave, so who knows? Maybe she’s seen a picture of somebody else?” She said she was “just speculating” but that was her theory on their potential split.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, however, Lemigova spoke about perceptions of Jordan, 33. “He appeared to be very sweet and kind, that’s how we perceived him, but who knows,” she told that publication. “I just hope Larsa is okay, because she must be in a lot of pain.”

Julia Lemigova Said She Felt for Larsa Pippen Despite the 2 RHOM Stars’ Past Differences

Despite Lemigova’s speculations about the cause of Pippen and Jordan’s relationship issues, she expressed her support for her co-star. “I hope, if it’s true, she’s not too heartbroken because — even though we have our differences — if the breakup is true I feel really, really bad for her because she was really in love,” Lemigova told Page Six. “And they seemed really cute together. He was such a gentle, nice guy. It came as a shock.”

However, Lemigova’s co-star Adriana de Moura said fans would be able to learn more at the RHOM reunion, as she hinted to HollywoodLife, “There were some things that happened that you’re gonna have to watch the reunion to see. There are some pretty revealing things at the reunion that might explain this.”

Her own speculations for the reported breakup revolved around Pippen and Jordan’s complicated family dynamics. As fans know, Jordan is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, the rival and former teammate of Pippen’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “That was just too close for comfort for everybody in that story,” the singer shared. “That has to play a role at the end of the day. The underlying tension must have something to do with this. That’s my take.”

Larsa Pippen Posted Strong Hints That She’d Broken Up With Marcus Jordan Then the 2 Appeared to Reconcile

On Sunday, February 11, fans were quick to notice that Pippen unfollowed Jordan on Instagram and scrubbed him from her feed. Soon after, she posted a poll on her Stories asking her followers if they thought friends should unfollow exes after a split.

On February 12, People reported that the couple had in fact split after more than a year of dating, during which Jordan filmed scenes for RHOM season 6 alongside Pippen. A source told People that their breakup wasn’t due to their family dynamics but that both parties simply wanted to “reevaluate their relationship.”

Then, on February 15, Page Six published photos they obtained of Pippen and Jordan on a Valentine’s Day Date and pointed out that she was wearing a large diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Pippen and Jordan both appeared on “The Traitors U.S.” season 2, and the reunion for that show will film soon, which led Andy Cohen to speculate on “Andy Cohen Live” that that would be the first time fans might see the couple interact and learn more about their relationship status.

