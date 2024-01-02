Julia Lemigova Gives Update on Adoption Plans With Wife Martina Navratilova

Julia Lemigova gave “The Real Housewives of Miami” fans an update on her adoption plans with wife Martina Navratilova after the retired tennis legend beat two types of cancer in 2023.

As RHOM fans might recall, Lemigova and Navratilova discussed adopting a child together after the RHOM star’s daughters moved out of her home and she became an empty nester. However, at the season 5 reunion, which aired in March 2023, Lemigova teared up as she shared that the couple had had to put the adoption plans “on hold” to focus on Navratilova’s cancer battle.

On December 28, 2023, Lemigova told Page Six that they are exploring that possibility once again. “Our adoption plans were on hold, but we’re still not closing the door on those plans,” she told the publication.

“I think [adoption] was a nice thought for a while, but I think this has brought it into sharp focus — you know, I’m not really the youngest anymore and I don’t want to be the grandmother on the playground,” Navratilova added. “Forget that part, there’s just not enough space I think for this to happen.” Despite that, Lemigova explained, “I hope that we will soon expand our family.”

Martina Navratilova Was Diagnosed With Two Types of Cancer in Early 2023 But Is Now Cancer-Free

Lemigova said that it was extra special to celebrate the holidays in 2023 after Navratilova’s cancer journey in 2023 and once she was declared cancer-free. “This Christmas, it felt like there was a real reason to celebrate,” she shared. “It meant so much for all of us to be together as a family, and have a Czech dinner a couple nights before Christmas to honor Martina’s childhood and home.”

“Martina was so strong,” Lemigova continued about the months her wife was fighting stage 1 throat and breast cancer in early 2023. “She refused to let me be afraid for very long. Her positive attitude throughout her fight was so inspirational to me. Watching her face these two cancers really taught me a lesson on conquering fear. I admire her so much.”

The 6th Season of RHOM Showed Julia Lemigova Planning a Surprise for Martina Navratilova After Her Final Treatment

The 6th season of RHOM was filmed in the late spring of 2023, during which time Navratilova reached the end of her cancer treatment. Lemigova, who wanted to do something special for her wife to mark the milestone, planned an opera-themed party for the tennis star, who is an opera lover.

Viewers saw Lemigova prepare to surprise Navratilova in the weeks leading up to the event as she took lessons in opera singing to perform at the “F*** Cancer” party. In episodes 5 and 6 of season 6, the party finally took place as Lemigova shocked her wife with her performance, accompanied by co-star Adriana de Moura on the piano.

“Julia’s singing?” Navratilova asked in surprise. “No, that can’t be.” Navratilova was touched at the performance of “Libiamo ne’ lieti calici” from Giuseppe Verdi’s La traviata, and bowed to her wife several times at the end of the song.

