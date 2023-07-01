Kate Chastain Pokes Fun at Bravo Star’s Mistake

Bethenny Frankel appeared on the TODAY show on June 27, 2023, filling in for Jenna Bush Hager, and one of her comments had viewers — and “Below Deck” alum Kate Chastain — reacting on social media.

During one segment, the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum spoke about her makeup for the day and shared that she wanted it to be all drugstore products, as Frankel has been reviewing her drugstore beauty finds on TikTok for months now. Frankel commented that she called Kristofer Buckle, a celebrity makeup artist, to help her with her look but told him she wanted to use only drugstore products.

However, as Frankel was speaking about Buckle’s past clients, she misspoke and appeared to confuse Bravo star Kate Chastain for Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain. The two women are not related to each other. “Kristofer Buckle, world-famous makeup artist, does Blake Lively and Kate Chastain, and everyone,” Frankel shared on the TODAY show. “He did her for the MET Gala!”

Chastain later shared the clip on her Twitter account and added the comment, “She’s not wrong. My makeup did look amazing at the Met Gala.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Captain Sandy Yawn Commented on Kate Chastain’s Tweet & Said She ‘Always’ Looked Amazing

She’s not wrong. My makeup did look amazing at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/yDQ3GXwVyM — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) June 27, 2023

Captain Sandy Yawn replied to Chastain’s tweet and wrote “Always.” Several other fans replied to Chastain’s post with laughing emojis. The clip was also shared on Instagram by Rate My Bravo, who captioned it, “This is sending me to the moon.”

One person commented that the mixup between the Chastains was “a simple mistake. That shirt on the other hand…” Someone else commented, “KATE!!!!! She’s not wrong.”

Kate Chastain Has Been Regularly Tweeting About Life as a Mother Since Welcoming Her Son in May 2023

Chastain recently became a first-time mother as she welcomed her son, Sullivan Cay, in early May 2023. The “Below Deck” fan favorite posted a photo of her newborn on May 5, 2023, and said it was a “hard launch.” Chastain, who is raising the baby solo and has not shared the identity of her son’s father, shot down comments from fans who said her baby looked like Chef Ben Robinson.

“For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” she wrote on Twitter on May 8. As “Below Deck” fans might recall, Chastain and Robinson have had a close friendship since their time on the Bravo show.

Since welcoming her son, Chastain has tweeted occasionally about her struggles as a new mother, including one humorous tweet that said, “Meltdowns over scheduled meal times, multitasking to take care of their endless laundry, the entire time just hoping they drink so much they pass out… Newborns are exactly like #BelowDeck charter guests.”

On June 16, Chastain asked her Twitter followers for advice on getting her 6-week-old to sleep in a bassinet for more than 45 minutes in a row. “I’d really like to have the use of my arms back,” she commented.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’