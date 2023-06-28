Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Spills on ‘Crazy’ RHONY Alum

Bethenny Frankel’s daughter Bryn made some rare public comments about her mother when she joined the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum on the TODAY show on June 27, 2023.

Frankel, who was filling in for TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, told host Hoda Kotb that it was her 13-year-old daughter’s first time joining Frankel at an appearance. She said Bryn was “excited” as Kotb said Bryn was a “sweet kid.” Kotb then asked Frankel’s daughter what it was like to be the child of the RHONY alum and Bryn replied that it was “crazy” as Frankel laughed.

“What’s crazy about it?” Kotb asked her. “Like, all of the stories and everything,” Bryn replied. “Adventures every day,” Frankel chimed in. Frankel, who shares Bryn with her ex Jason Hoppy, is now engaged to Paul Bernon.

Bryn went on to share that Frankel is a “strict” mother and told her, “You reach a point and then you get really mad.” Frankel agreed and revealed that’s when she’ll usually say, “Shut the program down.”

Bethenny Frankel Said Parenting a 13-Year-Old Is ‘Amazing’ & Said It Was Like ‘the Ocean’

This morning @Bethenny Frankel joins @hodakotb as guest co-host! She talks all about living truthfully, her recent engagement, and her 13-year-old daughter, Bryn, joins them and steals the show sharing how Frankel is as a mom 👀 pic.twitter.com/GvhQYizWgO — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) June 27, 2023

During her time on the TODAY show, Frankel spoke with Kotb about what it was like being a parent to a 13-year-old. Kotb has two daughters of her own, 6-year-old Haley and 4-year-old Hope.

“It’s amazing. You’re going to love it,” Frankel told Kotb. “You’re good at it because you’re very thoughtful about it. You have to be thoughtful about it, and you are. You know, it’s the ocean, it’s moving. You cannot predict the ocean. You cannot predict the tide. You have to swim under the wave. You cannot fight the wave.”

Bethenny Frankel, Who Is Now Engaged to Paul Bernon, Spoke About Parenting Her 13-Year-Old Daughter Earlier in June

Frankel previously spoke about parenting her now-teenage daughter earlier in June 2023, when she said Bryn was “be-tween childhood and adulthood.” The former Bravo star told Us Weekly that her job was to “protect” her daughter from the world but she “loved” being a parent.

Frankel said she and her daughter were all about their adventures, doing a lot of activities together, and creating their own traditions for the holidays. She described her daughter as being “creative and free” and said her interests were really varied, from science to arts and sports.

Bryn is Frankel’s only child and she was born on May 8, 2010. When she was two years old, Frankel split from Bryn’s father, Jason Hoppy, and their divorce was finalized several years later, in 2021, after a long custody battle. Frankel is now engaged to Paul Bernon, whom she met in 2018 on a dating app.

They got engaged on February 12, 2021, and Frankel recently opened up about their intimate engagement in the Florida Keys. “The intimate details of the story are private but it was a beautiful proposal, in a beautiful setting, with a beautiful ring, to a beautiful man…” she wrote on Instagram. She wrote that she and Bryn were “so lucky” to have Bernon and said, “He is a loving, beautiful, generous, kind, funny and smart good man who we love with all of our hearts.”

