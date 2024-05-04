Kate Chastain Celebrates Major Motherhood Milestone

Former “Below Deck” Cheif Stew Kate Chastain welcomed her first child, a son named Sullivan Cay, in May 2023, and now she’s celebrating not only his first birthday, but also her first year as a mother.

“My debut album titled ‘First year as a mom’ includes the hit songs: ‘what’s the matter with the baby’, ‘shut your eyes and shut your mouth’, and ‘I thought I’d be a cool mom…’ Chastain captioned a May 3 Instagram video montage full of clips of baby Sullivan.

Chastain set her montage to the song “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” and timed her clips out to match the song’s lyrics. After the lyric “He ain’t got much to say,” Chastain put a clip of Sullivan babbling, and after the line “Maybe he sings off-key,” she added a clip of Sullivan sing-screaming at a high pitch.

See Chastain’s video below.

Fans & Friends Wish Sullivan a Happy Birthday

Fans, friends, and fellow Bravo stars took to Chastain’s comment section to celebrate her motherhood benchmark and wish Sullivan a happy birthday.

“Simply adorable,” Sutton Stracke from RHOBH wrote, while Marysol Patton from RHOM added, “Happy birthday beautiful baby Sullivan!! You have my Daddy’s birthday and my best friend Alexia’s birthday!! Watch out Kate that’s trouble right there!!”

“Shahs of Sunset” star and Chastain’s “Traitors” season 2 castmate Mercedes “MJ” Javid sent love, writing, “❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.” Her season 1 co-star Andie Vanacore commented, “Happy 1st birthday Sullivan! And Happy 1 year of parenting to you Kate, let’s be real though.. you’re def a cool mom ❤️.”

“Oh my gosh he is so precious! Congratulations on surviving the first year of motherhood!” one fan chimed in.

“The best video ever I love you Kate miss you so much and Captain Lee your son is absolutely gorgeous enjoy your day we all love you happy first year baby ❤️ ❤️ 🥳 🥳 🎂 🎂,” another fan added.

Chastain shared another post on May 3 with photos from Sullivan’s birthday party. The shots showed Sullivan covered in food, with Chastain writing, “Baby 1 year old birthday tuxedo for sale. Slightly used.”

Kate Chastain is Raising Sullivan On Her Own

Chastain is raising her son Sullivan as a single mother, which she revealed to Andy Cohen on the “Watch What Happens Live” After Show in December 2023. She told Cohen, “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone.”

This didn’t stop fans from speculating over the father’s identity. One fan commented, “His dad’s twin!!” on Chastain’s first birthday post. Chastain previously cleared up rumors that her ex and former “Below Deck” costar Ben Robinson might be Sullivan’s father.

Chastain tweeted out a photo of Robinson as an infant next to a baby photo of Sullivan, writing, “It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me ‘baby Ben!’…….every single day. For reference this is Ben as a baby on the left next to Sullivan. Clearly not related.”

