Who Won ‘The Traitors’ Season 2? Finale Spoilers & Live Recap

Season 2 of Peacock’s hit reality competition show “The Traitors” ends tonight, March 7, with the finale and reunion show both dropping on the streamer at 9 p.m. Eastern.

After “Shahs of Sunset” star Mercedes “MJ” Javid broke the roundtable tie at the start of last week’s episode, “Bachelor” star Peter Weber was Banished from the game, but not before announcing he was a Faithful. The target then shifted onto actual Traitor and “Married to Medicine” star Phaedra Parks. While Parks was able to Murder former British Parliament member John Bercow alongside her fellow Traitor, returning player and “Below Deck” alum Kate Chastain, she wasn’t able to avoid suspicion and was unanimously Banished from the game.

Heading into the finale, six players remain including the lone Traitor Chastain and Faithfuls Javid, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Shereé Whitfield, Trishelle Cannatella, Chris “CT” Tamburello. Read on below for a recap full of spoilers from the finale episode.

***SPOILER WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHO WINS “THE TRAITORS” SEASON 2, STOP READING NOW.***