Fans ‘Didn’t Recognize’ Kathryn Dennis After She Shared New Look

Kathryn Dennis has experimented with many different hairstyles over the years from her trademark red curls to blonde to brown. A new hair color she showed off recently got a lot of reactions from “Southern Charm” fans, with many people saying it was her best color yet while others said they didn’t recognize the Bravo star.

Dennis has been open in the past about turning to wigs to get her confidence back after suffering hair loss brought on by stress and bleaching sessions to achieve her blonde locks in the past. On December 20, 2021, Dennis shared a photo of herself on Instagram with her signature red hair and captioned it, “Meet my very first wig, her name is Kathryn.” She added:

So here’s the deal — if you’ve been keeping up with me you know that I’ve had to deal with extreme stress over the years. Blondes have more fun (sometimes) but way more damage smh I needed my confidence back and wigs have done that for me. Finally dabbled my toes in the wig world and I’m obsessed. Y’all know me.

Now, Dennis debuted a darker brown color which garnered many positive reactions from fans. Here is the photo:

Many Fans Loved the Color & Said It Was Her Best Yet While Others Didn’t Even Recognize Dennis

The hair color appeared to be a hit with many fans who commented on Dennis’ look, with one person who wrote on Facebook, “Love her as a brunette.” Another said, “She looks damn good !!” One comment stated, “Love the dark hair.” One fan gushed, “GREAT HAIR.”

The compliments kept rolling in, with one person writing in the Instagram comments, “This is your best look ever.” Another said, “Loving the dark hair!!!” One person said they thought it was her “best hair color ever.” Another agreed, writing, “This hair color is my favorite on you so far.”

Other fans, however, wrote that they missed the red color on Dennis. One Facebook commenter stated, “Shes beautiful and I love her. But I miss the red!” One person added, “this is better than the blonde but I agree she rocked the red!”

Many people said they didn’t recognize her at all, with one commenter writing, “Uhmmm that’s not her.” Another said, “Omg! Its katheryn? No way.” Someone wrote, “I always have to look twice when I see her pics as I never recognise her in any of them.” One person agreed, “I didn’t even recognize her.” “She looks totally different,” yet another said. One Instagram comment stated, “wow! i had to zoom in , i didn’t recognize you.”

Fans Have Criticized Dennis Recently & Accused Her of Over-Filtering Her Photos

Dennis has come under fire recently by fans who felt that she was doing too much heavy filtering on her Instagram content. Some recent photos racked up a lot of criticisms from fans saying that the “Southern Charm” star looked completely different in the photo.

Some people wrote that it was “scary filtered” while others described it as “grossly filtered.” On the other hand, the Bravo star and mother of two garnered some positive feedback after she shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit without retouching her stretch marks.

