Kathryn Dennis Reunites With ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Star Following Exit From Show

Kathryn Dennis reunited with one of her “Southern Charm” co-stars months after announcing her exit from the show.

Dennis, 32, was a main cast member on “Southern Charm” from season 2 to season 8. In January 2023, she confirmed that she would not be returning to the Bravo reality show. In a statement to Page Six at the time, Dennis said she would always “treasure” the friendships she made while filming “Southern Charm.”

On October 1, 2023, Dennis posted a photo with cast member Olivia Flowers and wrote that Flowers is one of the “good ones.”

Kathryn Dennis Said ‘The Good Ones Will Still Be There in the End’ as She Posed With Olivia Flowers

Dennis’ “Southern Charm” exit was a bit controversial. The mom of two has been involved in an ongoing child custody battle with her ex and former co-star Thomas Ravenel, but there have also been rumors that she was fired from the Bravo reality show due to issues with her cast mates and producers, according to Reality Blurb.

In her exit announcement, Dennis did not reveal the reason why she left “Southern Charm.”

In an October 2023 Instagram post, Dennis was pictured hugging Flowers, who joined “Southern Charm” during her final season on the show. Dennis rocked a new brunette hair color as she cradled the blonde Bravo newcomer in her arms. Flowers had her eyes closed and was smiling in the photo.

“All the times I’ve been told don’t worry the good ones will still be there in the end, turns out it’s true,” Dennis captioned the post.

“Love you my girl,” Flowers replied in the comment section.

Fans also responded to say they were glad Dennis had support and friendship from Flowers. Some wrote that they “love” the duo’s friendship and agreed that Flowers is a “real” one.

“Olivia seems so real and genuinely kind. Glad she is such a good friend to you!” one fan wrote.

“@oliviabflowers really does seem like a good one!! I love how down to earth and sweet she is! Glad you have friends in each other ❤️,” another wrote.

“Olivia seems like one kind, lovely human with a lot of integrity and compassion. Her parents raised her right,” a third fan agreed.

Others noted that co-star Taylor Ann Green “liked” the post days after a tense love triangle scene involving her and Flowers’ ex, Austen Kroll, aired on “Southern Charm.”

Olivia Flowers Said Kathryn Dennis is ‘Very Missed’ on ‘Southern Charm’

Dennis’ post was also flooded with comments from fans who miss seeing her on “Southern Charm.”

“It’s sad once the girls grow up mature learn from the lessons, Bravo cancels them,” one fan wrote, adding that the “boys” always stay on the show.

“Not one woman from the original cast is on the show, but the same problematic men. It’s wild,” another agreed.

Flowers has said that Dennis is very “missed” on “Southern Charm.” In September 2023, Flowers told The Messenger she hoped her friend would return to the show in the future, and hinted that she had simply taken time away to focus on more important things in her life.

“I do still keep up with her every once in a while,” Flowers said of Dennis. “I think I always will. She was like a big sister coming into this. It does give her more time to focus on what’s important to her right now. And I know she’s an icon here, she’s an OG, she’s very missed. But I think taking priority of things that are important right now, hopefully we’ll see her again. I don’t see why not.”

