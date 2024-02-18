Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Give Full Tour of ‘Something About Her’ Sandwich Shop: VIDEO

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix gave fans a big update on Something About Her, the sandwich shop the“Vanderpump Rules” co-stars have been working on opening for more than two years.

In a video posted by BravoTV.com, the business partners took fans inside their sandwich café, which is located on N. Robertson Blvd, in West Hollywood, California.

Something About Her is still not open to the public, but the interior appears ready to go.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Went for a Nancy Meyers Movie Vibe

In the video tour, Maloney and Madix showed off the full interior of their cozy SoCal sandwich shop. The camera panned across the room to give fans a look at décor that included elaborate artwork, vintage chandeliers, and bench seats loaded with fluffy pillows. Other shelving housed ceramic pitchers and other décor.

“This is the spot,” Maloney said. “It was designed by John Hutman who is Nancy Meyers’ production designer. Huge flex for us. That was the whole inspiration of this sandwich job in general. We wanted to feel like main character energy in a rom-com.”

Madix added, “But we also wanted it to feel like us. We wanted to feel very California yet European.”

Maloney previously talked about working with Hutman, who worked as the production designer on Meyers’ movies “The Holiday,” “It’s Complicated,” and more, to achieve her vision for Something About Her.

“This whole Something About Her, and the vision behind that, was wanting it to be romanticized lunch, à la rom-coms,” she said during a 2023 appearance on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast. “I want to live in a Nancy Meyers movie. So, when we were talking about what this place looks like and feels like, I’m like, ‘Well, who does Nancy Meyers’ movies?”

She also described Hutman as “lovely and amazing and talented” and someone who completely “gets” her vision.

During their tour, Maloney and Madix sat in a window seat nook. They also showed off glass display shelves for croissants, muffins, and cookies , as well as an area for wine and teas. “No coffee because there’s a wonderful coffee shop right next store, Maloney said. “And we love them,” Madix added.

Of the front register area, Madix said, “This is where we’ll be taking your orders, We’re going to be cashless.”

“So if you come and rob us they have we don’t have any cash so don’t bother.” Maloney quipped.

The two also teased that “hopefully” next month they’ll have some food in the place.

There is Still No Opening Date For Something About Her

Maloney and Madix have been finalizing details for the sandwich shop for months, but have been hit with multiple setbacks, including issues with permits.

In December 2023, Madix told BravoTV.com the shop remained “in red tape limbo” as she and Maloney waited for inspections to be completed. Still, she hinted that everything else is ready to go.

“We have an incredible menu. Amazing staff. Very excited people ready to go. So we’re just kind of waiting on that thumbs up, that stamp of approval,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said at the time.

