Katie Maloney Gives Sandwich Shop Update Amid Setbacks

Katie Maloney gave an update Something About Her, the upcoming West Hollywood sandwich shop she is set to open with Ariana Madix.

The “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars have been working on their sandwich shop since late 2021 and it’s still not open.

While speaking with The Messenger in January 2024, Maloney admitted she is frustrated by the delays the shop has been hit with regarding city permits. While she did not give a grand opening date, Maloney responded with “I freaking hope so!” when asked if Something About Her will open in 2024. “We are chomping at the bit to get open. Just waiting for all the agencies to sign off,” she added.

“At this point we’re permit-approved, but we’re just waiting for physical copies before we can get the final one,” Maloney explained. “It can be frustrating at times. I’m just trusting that the timing is what it is for a reason.”

In an interview with Bravo TV, Maloney awkwardly responded when asked when the sandwich shop would open and admitted she’s as in the dark as everyone else. “We’re on other people’s time at this point,” she said. “I know it’s really frustrating. Everyone wants to know. I wanna know, too!”

Katie Maloney is Handling Things on Her Own For Now, a Source Claimed

In addition to the delays with the city of West Hollywood, business partners Maloney and Madix have been working on other projects. Madix spent the fall competing on “Dancing With the Stars” and is now in New York City to star on Broadway in “Chicago.”

An insider told The Sun that Madix’s busy schedule has left Maloney holding the bag. “Ariana is not really involved right now. Everything has pretty much been left on Katie, and she can’t do it alone,” the insider said.

The insider also claimed that no staff has been hired. In August 2023, an ad was posted on Instagram calling for “all front of house staff.”

Speaking with The Messenger, Maloney said there have been some staffing switches. “We’ve been making some changes as needed, but we’re real excited,” she said.

Another Source Claimed Something About Her Is a Money Pit

Lisa Vanderpump helped Maloney and Madix score a prime location for their sandwich shop. Located on West Robertson Boulevard, Something About Her is close to Vanderpump’s restaurants, SUR and TomTom. But an insider noted that Maloney and Madix have had nothing but bad luck at the location.

A source told The Sun the VPR co-0stars have sunk “nearly $1 million” into the still-unopened shop. That staggering total includes the $8,000 per month they pay for rent for a storefront that has yet to open, and big bucks for a full revamp with movie set designer John Hutman. They’ve also dealt with major delays with permits. The red tape resulted in them having to pull out the flooring and the front patio.

In July 2023, The WeHo Times posted photos of the patio in front of the shop blasted apart. The Something About Her sign and white and yellow striped awning were also gone. “Taking over this location has been bad luck from the beginning,” the insider said. “It’s like it’s been jinxed because it’s always something new.”

In December 2023, Madix told BravoTV.com the shop is “in red tape limbo essentially” as they wait for inspections to be completed. Contrary to the newer reports, she also claimed staff has been hired. “We have an incredible menu. Amazing staff. Very excited people ready to go. So we’re just kind of waiting on that thumbs up, that stamp of approval,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said at the time.

