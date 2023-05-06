Katie Maloney Poses on Boat in Europe: PHOTOS

Katie Maloney sailed away from the “Vanderpump Rules” drama during her recent vacation.

More than a year after filing for divorce from Tom Schwartz, the Bravo star traveled to Europe with friends, and she spent some time on a boat just before heading home.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Drank Wine & Danced With Friends During a Boating Trip

In late April 2023, Maloney, 36, embarked on a whirlwind trip to Europe that took her to London, Spain, and Portugal. During the final leg of the trip, she spent the day on a boat with pals Dayna Kathan, Jason Michael Primrose, and Raleigh Seldon. The group drank wine and danced to Beyonce while sailing in Lisbon.

Maloney posted several photos from the day, including one of her glowing during the golden hour as the sun began to set behind her. Maloney wore a bright pink hoodie as she sipped wine in the pics. Other photos showed members of the group doing a recreation of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s famous “Titanic” “I’m flying” move, and a video clip showed Kathan dancing during the sunset cruise.

“I’m coming home Schooner than later,” Maloney captioned the post.

Fans reacted to say how relaxed and happy the “Vanderpump Rules” star looks after a difficult year.

“Katie ERA,” wrote “The Skinny Confidential” host Lauryn Bosstick.

“We have fully transitioned into the Katieaissance era. It is beautiful to see,” another commenter agreed.

“So happy for you Katie. You look a million bucks,” a third fan wrote.

“Europe looks so good on you 🔥🙌,” another wrote to Maloney.

Katie Maloney Shared Other Photos From the Trip

Maloney’s European vacation started in late April with a friend’s wedding in England. Ariana Madix also attended the wedding but left the U.K. soon after.

After attending pal Courtney Berman’s wedding in Cheshire, England, Maloney continued her tour of Europe with Kathan and Seldon. She later posted photos from a café in Barcelona, Spain, and she has shared other highlights from the trip over the past few weeks.

The girls’ trip coincided with the airing of some of the most shocking episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” so far this season. After Madix’ s ex, Tom Sandoval’s months-long cheating scandal was discovered in March 2023, the cast filmed a series of emergency scenes, some of which have been teased during an explosive trailer ahead of the season 10 finale on May 17.

Maloney has been vocal about her frustration with her ex-husband Schwartz and his implication in Scandoval. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner seemingly went along with a narrative that Leviss had a crush on him, when all the while she was hooking up with Sandoval. While in Europe, Maloney appeared to be very happy to take a break from all of the drama back home, but she will be back in California in time for the final episodes.

On May 5, 2023, Maloney posted an Instagram story that showed her, Seldon, and Kathan on their flight home.

