Katie Maloney Says Something Totally Unexpected About Tom Schwartz’s Ex-Flame

Katie Maloney spoke out in defense of her ex-husband Tom Schwartz’ former flame, Jo Wenberg.

One year after describing Wenberg as “spooky” and with “crackhead energy,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted she felt bad for the hairstylist after watching her interact with Schwartz on the 11th season of the Bravo reality show.

Speaking with Us Weekly in an April 2024 interview, Maloney said her ex-husband displayed “F-boy behavior” toward Wenberg. “I don’t think any of us really knew what was truly going on with the two of them because we were getting a very different version or really no information from Tom about what was happening,” Maloney said of Schwartz and Wenberg’s relationship. “Seeing their dynamic and seeing how they were together and getting kind of Jo’s perspective on the whole thing was very eye-opening.”

Maloney added that after seeing Schwartz’s behavior play out on TV and then hearing Wenberg’s side at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, she “definitely felt for her.”

“I kind of did feel for her because he was giving her the runaround and breadcrumbing her a bit, and it made me feel a little sad because she did have an investment in him and real feelings there,” Maloney said.

Jo Wenberg Was Upset That Tom Schwartz Hid Their Relationship

Viewers saw Schwartz’s quirky relationship play out on several episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. In the episode “May the Best Woman Win,” things got awkward when Schwartz kissed another girl in Wenberg’s presence during a night out at a bar.

“When we got here, he was interested in other women…What am I, just chopped liver?” Wenberg said in a confessional. She described Schwartz’s behavior as “gross” and alleged that she was still hooking up with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner and even exchanged “I love yous” with him.

Schwartz also addressed the situation in a confessional. “Maybe it’s not realistic to be as close as me and Jo are and still go out and date other people, hang out with other people, have sex with other people,” he said. “I don’t know, I’m like starting to wonder if she’s in a little deeper than I am.”

At the end of the episode, Wenberg became teary-eyed as she told Schwartz they should take some space because she did have feelings for him.

In April 2024, Wenberg revealed that she no longer speaks to Schwartz. “It’s from both Tom Schwartz’s and my choosing,” she said on the “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast. “I think that we don’t talk anymore, and we’re gonna do a little bit of a boundary situation. That doesn’t mean that we might not talk in the future and it doesn’t mean that I don’t miss him.”

“We were so happy, we were in love,” she said. “We would tell each other we loved each other and we would be extremely just in our own bubble. ….the cameras would come up and it was like I didn’t even exist.”

Wenberg added that while Schwartz made her so happy, “the one thing that wasn’t there probably was trust.”

Tom Schwartz Doesn’t Think He Led Jo Wenberg On

Schwartz, who is now dating Sophia Skoro, answered questions about Wenberg on the April 16, 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

When host Andy Cohen asked him if he felt that he led Wenberg on, the bar owner took issue with that storyline. “I don’t like that narrative honestly,” Schwartz said. “We had such a good time together and it was a mutually beneficial super fun, like, rel— well I don’t know if it was a relationship—situationship. It was fun and we had a good run while it lasted.”

“I think she’s beautiful and she has like a spunk. She’s got like this zany kind of energy that I always found appealing,” Schwartz added. He also denounced Maloney’s past description of Wenberg. “I mean, spooky, crackhead that’s egregious,” he said. “You know, she’s a darling. She’s cool.”

Schwartz did not agree with Wenberg’s assessment that they were in love. “I think we were fond of each other, “ he said. “There was, I think it was some sort of shade of love but I don’t think I think it was the real article.”

Schwartz also responded to a viewer who asked why he didn’t feel comfortable going public with Jo. “That’s a fair question,” he admitted. “At the time, at the time my life was so tumultuous and I wanted to hide in my little hermitage. I had some minor PTSD. Yeah man, I just wasn’t in any sort of place to be in a conventional relationship publicly or privately. I was just all kind of messed up.