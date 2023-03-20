Katie Maloney Is Straightforward About Tom Schwartz’s Rumored Girlfriend

On March 18, Katie Maloney sounded off on Jo Wenberg, Tom Schwartz’s female friend, following rumors that the two were romantically involved. Her comments came after Kristen Doute shared that she and Wenberg used to be best friends but she stopped talking to Wenberg because of her involvement with Schwartz.

Maloney shared her comments on a Bravo fan page’s post speculating that Schwartz and his best friend Tom Sandoval were involved in a double cover. “Could it have been a double cover???” the caption stated. “Schwartz and Raquel dating was a cover because Sandoval and Raquel were actually dating… while also Schwartz and Jo were dating? Allowing their double dates to go unnoticed?!!!”

Schwartz’s ex-wife Maloney commented, “Jo is spooky. I mean none of us could stand to be around her. Her energy is on par with a crack head. But when tom and I announced our divorce almost a year ago the last thing she text me was ‘Bieber loves you / I love you, and I’m so supporting of your inner thoughts and and visions / live in the moment, you’re a gem and I’ve always respected you. I love you. Xo Jo.'”

Maloney concluded her post by slamming Wenberg, “She is a psycho and I will also light her on fire with Rachel,” in reference to Raquel Leviss.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kristen Doute Said She Was Friends With Jo Wenberg for Years But Stopped Talking to Her Last Summer

The fan page’s post theorizing about the double cover included a clip of Kristen Doute sharing her information about Wenberg and pointing out that she and Wenberg were best friends for eight years. “She was my best friend for years and I haven’t spoken to her since July because of all of this,” Doute shared with Nick Viall on his podcast “The Viall Files.”

She said in the fall of 2022, Schwartz, Wenberg, Sandoval and Leviss were hanging out all the time. “I just assumed it was because Schwartz and Jo are seeing each other, sleeping together and nobody wants to be a part of that,” she added. She said she’s not sure of their status but said they’re “sort-of dating,” adding that Schwartz says they’re not together but Wenberg “says that’s her boyfriend, she lives with him sometimes.”

“But now, seeing it through this completely different lens, I’m like, ‘no, the four of you were going on f****** double dates,'” Doute continued. She claimed that Schwartz had to have known about the affair, though maybe not the whole time.

Wenberg’s been brought up briefly in season 10 of VPR as Schwartz told Scheana Shay that his “friend Jo” was staying with him. In response to Shay’s question about whether the two had hooked up, Schwartz said, “No, not even a little bit. Not even a micro-moment. Jo’s my girl.”

That said, unsubstantiated rumors have been circulating before season 10 premiered, including by Bravo & Cocktails, that Schwartz was in a relationship with Wenberg and the two were living together while the season was filming.

Katie Maloney Shared on WWHL That She Thought Tom Schwartz Was Fooled by Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

Maloney’s comments about Wenberg came after she sounded off on her ex-husband on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” During her appearance on March 15, Maloney told Cohen that she wasn’t sure how much Schwartz knew about the affair or when he found out.

That said, she shared that she felt like Schwartz was “duped” by Sandoval and Leviss, at least to some extent. Cohen asked Maloney what she would do if she learned that Schwartz was in on the affair and she said point blank, “I would light him on fire.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’