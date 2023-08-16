‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Looks Completely Different During Season 11 Filming

Tom Schwartz debuted a new look while filming the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In August 2023, the 40-year-old Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was photographed with a bleached blond hair color – and some fans weren’t sure what to make of it.

In 2022, Schwartz and his wife Katie Maloney ended their relationship after 11 years. At the time, a distraught Schwartz told Page Six he was “going to be a hermit” and “grow a beard.” Instead, he went “Barbie” movie blond more than a year later.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Schwartz’s Platinum Hair Color Sparked a Big Reaction From Fans

In August 2023, Schwartz turned up a fan photo as he posed at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles. In the photo, the Bravo star’s naturally brown hair was dyed platinum blond as he posed next to a fan named Amanda. The reality star’s wispy blond locks were parted on the side.

Schwartz’s new bleached look was also revealed in a photo at a bar with his pal, jeweler Kyle Chan.

The new photos were shared a few days after Schwartz participated in a water-tasting event that was filmed for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” In a photo with water sommelier Martin Riese, Schwartz’s hair was still its usual brown color.

On social media, fans reacted to Schwartz’s bleached blond ‘do, with some comparing him to Machine Gun Kelly, rapper Eminem, and Barbie’s Ken. Others said at first glance Schwartz looked like actor Steve Martin.

“Schwartz’s new hair is giving me Ken vibes…but not in a good way,” one commenter wrote on Reddit in comparison to Ryan Gosling’s character in the “Barbie” movie.

“Channeling wannabe Ken vibes? Where his Barbie?😂,” another fan asked.

“Middle-aged Machine Gun Kelly 😂😂,” a third commenter cracked.

“He’s in his Slim Shady/Ken Era. I say do what makes you happy,” another commented.

Tom Schwartz Has Changed His Hair in the Past

While it’s a drastic change, this is not the first time Schwartz has toyed with a new hair look. In 2015, after cheating on then-girlfriend Maloney, he got his hair permed as part of a “metamorphosis.”

“I’ve put a lot of thought into this, and yeah, I’m getting’ a perm,” he told a stylist at Spoke & Weal salon at the time, per Glamour.

“I’ve unofficially declared that it’s the year of Tom, and I’ve decided I’m going to undergo a metamorphosis,” he added. “This is my year of redemption. If I can set my hair straight, maybe I can set my life straight. Even though the hair is curly. You get what I’m trying to say, right?”

In May 2020, Schwartz also dyed his hair a dark red, per BravoTV.com. The pandemic-era look came courtesy of Maloney, who joked at the time, “I dyed Tom’s hair and now he looks like Archie from ‘Riverdale.’”

Schwartz’s blond hair look comes two months after he declared to Us Weekly that he has been “trying to get my Schwartz back.”

Schwartz has not spoken out about his blond hair color or who bleached it, but he has been linked to hairstylist Jo Wenberg since his split from Maloney.

