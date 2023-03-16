‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Puts Friendship ‘on Hold’ Amid Cast Drama

Katie Maloney said she no longer talks to her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, on a regular basis. The “Vanderpump Rules” star gave an update on her relationship with the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner during a March 15, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

After host Andy Cohen asked Maloney if she called Schwartz right away after the news about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss broke, Maloney admitted she did not.

“We put our friendship on hold so I’m not really like [calling him],” she said. “[Our relationship] is just about the dogs, so I didn’t hit him up and he didn’t hit me up.”

After announcing their divorce in March 2023, Maloney and Schwartz vowed to remain close friends. “We’re still hanging out,” Schwartz said during an August 2022 appearance on Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love me” podcast. “We’re still buddies, we still check in on each other. I’m happy that we’re still close.”

Katie Maloney Called Tom Schwartz ‘Embarrassing’

Elsewhere on “Watch What Happens Live,” Maloney was asked about her ex-husband’s appearance with Sandoval on the Bravo chatfest a few weeks prior. Cohen noted that it seemed like Schwartz was checking with Sandoval before he answered any questions.

“Pitiful,” Maloney said of her ex’s behavior. “I text him right after and said ‘You were embarrassing. You can’t keep your fingers out of your mouth.’”

“I felt like you were babysitting,” Maloney told Cohen. “I mean he’s 40. He’s 40, everybody. That ain’t cute. Anyone who thinks he’s cute…”

Maloney also reacted to Schwartz’s impromptu interview with TMZ after the outlet caught up with him at the Los Angeles airport days after the scandal broke. Schwartz willingly talked to the paparazzi, first saying, “I wish we could be meeting under more auspicious circumstances. Last time, it was my divorce, and now, it’s Scandoval.”

Schwartz called the cheating scandal “sad” and said Sandoval’s former girlfriend, Ariana Madix, has a “really good support system.” He also questioned if he was a “pawn” in Sandoval and Leviss’ game, and even asked the interviewer their opinion on the drama.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Maloney said she immediately texted Schwartz after the TMZ video was posted and asked him, “Have you ever heard of ‘no comment?” She revealed that after he explained that he was “so tired” when he was approached by the pap, she told him, ‘You said the word ‘auspicious.’ You weren’t tired!’”

Katie Maloney Admitted She Thinks Tom Schwartz Was ‘Duped’ During Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss’ Affair

One of the main reasons the scandal was such a shock was because the original storyline was focused on Leviss’ flirty relationship with Schwartz. Now, many fans – and even the “Vanderpump Rules” cast members– want to know if Sandoval and Leviss pushed that narrative to distract from their own affair.

Maloney told “Watch What Happens Live” host Cohen that she is unsure how much Schwartz knew or when he found out about his best friend’s affair with the former pageant queen.

“I do like, yeah part of me believes that he was duped… by both of them,” Maloney said. “I don’t know exactly [when he found out].”

When asked what her response be if she found out Schwartz did know about the affair and chose to protect Sandoval, she replied, “I would light him on fire.”

