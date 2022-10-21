Katie Maloney Shows Off ‘Revenge Body’ at BravoCon Following Tom Schwartz Divorce

Katie Maloney killed it at BravoCon. The 35-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star, who first announced her split from her husband, Tom Schwartz, in March 2022, wowed at the Bravo fan fest, which took place in New York City from October 14-16, 2022.

Maloney sat through an awkward “Vanderpump Rules” panel with her ex-husband and his rumored hookup partner, Raquel Leviss, days after Page Six reported that their divorce was finalized and assets split. The bar star’s noticeable post-divorce weight loss also came up several times during the panel, per The Daily Beast. At one point, moderator Lanae Brody told Maloney she was “looking hotter than ever.”

But Maloney also had fans buzzing over her BravoCon outfits.

Katie Maloney Posed in a Black Dress and Fans Reacted

In an Instagram post shared during BravoCon, Maloney was seen wearing a form-fitting black dress with a cut-out front. The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran wore black fishnets and shortie boots as she posed in the hallway of the hotel she was staying at.

“Night 2 of BravoCon WWHL!” she captioned the pic, before tagging Flor de Liz Guior for her dress and crediting stylist Rima Vaidila for the completed look.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to Maloney’s look in the comment section. “Lean into witchy vibes forever and ever! Also your boobs. Jealous,” wrote former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder.

Fellow Bravoleb Amanda Batula (“Summer House”) called Maloney “the baddest,” while “Southern Charm” star Leva Bonaparte told Maloney, “You were Looking fire.”

Other fans zeroed in on Maloney’s “revenge body” following her split from Schwartz.

“Wow Katie!!! You have a revenge body!!! Nice job girl!!” one fan wrote. “Revenge body she looks incredible!!!” another agreed. “Girlllll divorce is looking goooood on you!!!!” another fan chimed in.

And others said Maloney always looked great and has just upped the ante now that she’s single. “wow Katie u were hot before now u are next level super hot [hot’ and that dress – wow keep up the good work,” added another fan.

This isn’t the first time Maloney has sparked a reaction for her post-split body. In August 2022 she posed in a bikini while on a girls’ trip to Mexico, which caused fans to post “revenge body” remarks.

Katie Maloney Revealed She’s Ready for a ‘Fresh Start’ Now That She’s Single For the First Time in 12 Years

While at BravoCon, Maloney revealed that she is ready for a “fresh start” as a single lady. She told Us Weekly it was scary to “take the leap” and file for divorce but that she is now “really embracing the unknown and the possibility of the unknown.”

She also revealed that she is dating but not looking for a serious relationship just yet, and that she has met some guys through Instagram DM instead of regular dating apps.

“Single girl Katie is having a good time,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star told Page Six after revealing that one of the guys she’s hanging out with is 15 years younger than her ex-husband. “It’s just casual. It’s just fun. I haven’t been single since I was 24, and the landscape is totally different.”

