‘Unaired Kiss’ Between Kory & His Co-Star Revealed on ‘Winter House’ Reunion

The third season of “Winter House” saw a couple of the show’s stars express an interest in Kory Keefer, who didn’t clearly define the boundaries of his situationship with “Summer House” star Sam Feher.

Feher joined Keefer for the end of his time in the share house and she began arguing with Malia White over White’s flirtatious behavior with Keefer heading into the season finale. A preview for the reunion showed that there will be tensions between Keefer, White and Feher over what went down, as well as speculation over an unaired kiss.

In the reunion preview, viewers saw Andy Cohen question Jordan Emanuel over comments she made about a kiss between Keefer and White that didn’t air. Cohen’s question to Emanuel seemed to spark shocked reactions from White and other cast members.

During another segment of the reunion trailer, Keefer claimed that White “would’ve definitely f***** me,” but the “Below Deck” star denied it. “No, Kory, I wouldn’t have f***** you,” she said via video call. As for Feher, she questioned of White, “If spitting in Kory’s mouth is platonic, then like, why aren’t you spitting in Kyle [Cooke]’s mouth?”

Keefer clarified that he and Feher were dating when he went on the show but they weren’t exclusive at the time. “I’m dating someone, but we don’t have a title on it, so I’m probably going to push the boundary as far as I can,” he explained. The situation was an emotional one for Feher, who is now in an exclusive relationship with Keefer. “Sorry, this is really hard for me,” she said tearfully in the reunion preview.

Sam Feher & Kory Keefer Are Now in an Exclusive Couple, He Confirmed

Feher and Keefer are now an official, exclusive couple and Keefer said the events of “Winter House” season 3 occurred several months ago. He shared with Melissa Pfeister on her podcast “Side Piece With Melissa Pfeister” in November 2023 that he and Feher were in a great place.

“As of right now, we are good, we are 100 percent dating, official,” he explained. “That happened [in] March, so [it’s been] like eight months.” He said the couple was not in the same place in their relationship during filming for the show, and became a lot closer during the summer of 2023.

Although they were still in a situationship when Feher visited the share house in Colorado in season 3, she revealed at BravoCon 2023 that she didn’t regret accepting Keefer’s invite to visit. “I don’t regret coming in there and putting an end to all the bulls***,” she said.

The Reunion Trailer Showed That Danielle Olivera & Alex Propson’s Showmance Will Be a Topic of Conversation as Well

Several other storylines from “Winter House” season 3 were brought up at the reunion, the trailer showed, including the romance between Tom Schwartz and Katie Flood. One clip showed Cohen asking the two about their apparent hookup and their relationship.

Another segment of the reunion trailer showed the cast members discussing the situation between Danielle Olivera, Alex Propson and Emanuel. “Summer House” star Amanda Batula claimed that she didn’t really see a lot of flirting between “Below Deck” star Propson and Emanuel at the time but really noticed it when watching the show.

Propson, however, said it was his natural behavior to flirt with all his co-stars throughout their time in Colorado. Olivera didn’t agree with Propson’s behavior, though, as she accused him of crossing the “boundary” frequently. “It’s happening right in front of my face and it was just a slap in the face,” she argued.

