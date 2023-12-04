Tom Schwartz Opens Up About His Past Comments: ‘Rambling Fool’

Tom Schwartz returned to “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on November 28, the first time since his dramatic appearance in April 2023 following the news of his best friend Tom Sandoval‘s longtime affair.

Heading into his appearance, Schwartz admitted that his previous time on WWHL was in the back of his mind and he wanted to avoid repeating his mistakes. “It was a bit of a debacle last time, although I don’t think it was as bad as I remember it,” he told People. “There were some funny moments, I think?”

“Oh my God, it was not good for my personal life,” Schwartz admitted of the aftermath of his April 2023 appearance on WWHL. “I got roasted on the internet and off the internet, face to face, in the DMs. I was a rambling fool and I have vowed to be more composed this time — but not boring, not boring. Just more thoughtful and maybe considerate.”

Tom Schwartz Made Some Bold Comments About Katie Maloney & the Scandoval on WWHL in April 2023

Schwartz last joined Cohen on WWHL on April 5, 2023, and faced many questions about the Scandoval. His answers were candid and apparently unfiltered. At one point, he called his ex-wife Katie Maloney a “monster,” described Sandoval’s relationship with Raquel Leviss as “toxic” and compared it to “heroin.”

Cohen addressed Schwartz’s appearance afterward on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” and said he gave the “Vanderpump Rules” star some interview tips. The WWHL host said he “loved” Schwartz’s “wild” interview as both a viewer and an interviewer.

On the other hand, Schwartz’s ex Maloney ripped him on social media, tweeting that he should “read the room” and suggesting that he should get media training.

Tom Schwartz Commented on Katie Maloney’s Criticism of His Fashion Choices at BravoCon 2023

While speaking with People ahead of his WWHL appearance on November 28, Schwartz spoke about some pointed comments made by his ex-wife at BravoCon 2023.

Fans might recall that Maloney compared Schwartz’s jacket to a couch during the “Vanderpump Rules” panel at the fan event. For Schwartz, he shared that the dig was “a turning point” for him and his fashion. “Although I stand by the couch jacket,” he added. “I’m going to go on the record. I stand by it. It was a great jacket.”

“I’m not known for my style, but I’ve been extra schleppy lately,” he told the publication. “And I was thinking I could also use a little bit of a symbolic reset. So my friends hooked me up with a stylist and … I kind of feel like I’m getting my groove back a little bit. I’ve kind of been a sad sack, a bit of a basket case for a couple of years.”

The longtime VPR star said that he had a couple of difficult years with the divorce, family health problems, and the infamous scandal, but he’s finally started feeling like he’s on the other side. “I felt like I was kind of falling apart, and now I’m kind of feeling like I’m getting it together again,” he revealed.

