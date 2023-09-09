Kristen Doute Gives an Update on Her Plans to Start a Family

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, 40, has been open about her desire to start a family with her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, 32. While recording the September 7 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” alongside Broderick, Doute shared that she made a recent visit to an obstetrician to check her fertility. She explained she was concerned about the situation “because of [her] age.” According to the Bravo alum, her tests indicated that she would likely be able to get pregnant without medical intervention.

“We found out really great news. Everything looks awesome. I’m going to cry. So I’m very excited to give that news and we don’t know what we are going to do with that in this current point in time — we do know what we are going to do with that, I think we all know what we’re going to do with that … But I am very excited about that, so that was a huge weight — like an elephant lifted off of my shoulders,” said Doute.

Broderick also shared that he and Doute would like to have two children.

In addition, Doute revealed that she has chosen to not freeze her eggs. She explained that she witnessed her friends go through the process and decided it was not for her. As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix have been open about their decision to freeze their eggs.

“At 40, I have chosen, at this point, to not freeze my eggs because I have waited so long and I have seen what my friends have gone through and the emotional, like, turmoil that it has put them through at times,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Discussed Wanting Children in January 2023

Doute mentioned her desire to become a mother in a January 2023 episode of “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” alongside her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate, Lala Kent. She stated that she was not “trying to get pregnant at this moment,” but she “want[s] a baby more than anything in the world.”

Kent also shared that she wanted to have another child soon. While recording a November 2022 interview on Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Kent explained any of her future children will be conceived via sperm donor. She explained that her experience with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, left her skeptical about being in a relationship again.

“I don’t know what will happen and a partner could come into my life, because it’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live, I’m not taking the chance. Like I am so scared from all of this s*** that has happened in my life. I’m doing a sperm donor. I will not even try to attempt to do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” said Kent.

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Shared They Would Like Another Child Soon

Kent and Doute’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Brittany Cartwright shared that she and her husband, Jax Taylor, would like to expand their family in 2024 during a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly. Cartwright, who welcomed her son Cruz in April 2021, said she was “ready to try for number two” after the summer of 2023.

“I’m definitely baby crazy already,” said the Kentucky native.

Taylor shared similar comments in a July 2023 Us Weekly interview. He also revealed that he does not want more than two children.