Kristen Doute Thinks Lala Kent Was Upset by the Attention Ariana Madix Received

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute shared her thoughts about a comment her former castmate, Lala Kent, made during the show’s upcoming 11th season, per Reality Blurb.

While recording the December 24 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute noted Kent referenced that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 trailer, stating, “I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly, she becomes a god.” Doute stated that she knows Kent asserted her remark “was definitely taken out of context” during a December 2023 Amazon Live. The “He’s Making You Crazy” author stated, however, that she believes Kent was genuinely upset about the treatment Madix received after news broke Sandoval had an affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. As fans are aware, Kent has accused her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, of not being faithful throughout their relationship.

“My opinion on that, again I don’t know. Won’t know until we watch it. I do think [Kent is] talking about Ariana. I do think she meant it in the moment,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Stated She Was Not ‘Bitter’ About the Situation

During the December 24 “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” episode, Doute, who had dated Sandoval for six years, stated that she “think[s] a lot of people did feel that way” about Madix, including her former castmate, Stassi Schroeder.

“I think [Kent] and Stassi even said it publicly that, when they were cheated on and when they were treated badly, they weren’t getting all the opportunities that Ariana had gotten,” said Doute.

Doute went on to say that she also did not receive accolades when she was treated poorly in her relationship with Sandoval.

“Times are different. Things happen in life. You know, be jealous, be pissy. If that’s what Lala is doing, I’m not saying it is. It doesn’t f***** bother me. Of course, I would have liked to have had those opportunities when I was cheated on. But am I bitter? Not at all,” said the former Bravo star.

Doute also stated she is “proud of everything [Madix has] accomplished” after Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

“If that was being said [by Kent], I think it’s a pretty f**** up thing to say out of jealousy. But maybe that’s not what was being said,” continued Doute.

Lala Kent Said She Is ‘So Happy’ for Ariana Madix

During her December 2023 Amazon Live, Kent stated that she was “so happy for [her] friend Ariana.” She also asserted that she is not jealous of Madix.

“I have always been a fan of hers. I think that that shows through the years. Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak, I am so happy for her. And I am so proud of her,” said Kent.

Ariana Madix Discussed the Upcoming 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While recording a December 2023 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Madix stated she thinks some “Vanderpump Rules” viewers will not appreciate how she behaved during season 11.

“I just know often times when women set boundaries or when women are angry, or are feeling a certain way, that it’s not always received well. And so I was not holding back with how I felt at that time,” said Madix. “And so I think that people might not like it. Because in January [2024], they’re going to be like ‘Why isn’t she over it? And why isn’t she being, like, nice and cordial and making everyone else happy?’”

Sandoval addressed Madix’s comments in a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly. He stated he was unsure if fans would be unhappy with Madix while “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 is airing. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer suggested, however, that he would like fans to forgive him for his affair.

“I hope people can remember how I acted throughout a decade of the show, who I have been most of the time,” said Sandoval.

The 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres on January 30.