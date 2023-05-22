Kyle Cooke Shares Regret From ‘Summer House’ Season 7: ‘So Ashamed’

The reunion of “Summer House” season 7 is just around the corner and OG star Kyle Cooke spoke about one of his regrets from the season, involving his friend Carl Radke.

In the first look at the season 7 reunion, Cooke is seen sharing that he was “so ashamed and so embarrassed” at bringing up Radke’s past. During the season, Cooke told the entire cast at a group dinner that Radke showed up at his job at Loverboy under the influence. “I mean, this guy is my best friend,” Cooke said at the reunion about feeling terrible that he made those comments. “I just knew it was going to be a knife to the heart.”

“I showed up to work coked up,” Radke admitted at the reunion. “I wish I would’ve had the opportunity to say that and not you.” The trailer showed that the two men hugged and moved past it as the rest of the cast appeared very emotional.

Carl Radke Recently Shared That He & Kyle Cooke Were Still Working on Their Friendship

Radke and Cooke have had some ups and downs over the past season of “Summer House,” and Cooke hasn’t hesitated to lash out at Radke’s fiancée, co-star Lindsay Hubbard. The two also had different perspectives on Radke’s contributions to Loverboy, where he worked until leaving the company in February 2023, as reported by People.

In May 2023, Radke confirmed that the two are working on their friendship but it’s moving in a positive direction. “We have gotten together,” he shared on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I’m proud that we’ve moved forward a little bit but there’s still more to it for me and our relationship to move forward in a more positive way.”

He said their friendship wouldn’t be going back to how it was in the early seasons of the show, but that was fine as they are both at a different stage of their lives now. “I’m in a serious relationship, he’s married,” Radke shared. “I hope we can continue to forgive.”

The Trailer Showed That Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Will Come Under Fire From Many of Their Co-Stars at the Reunion

The trailer for the reunion showed that Radke and his fiancée, co-star Lindsay Hubbard, will be at the center of many of the arguments among cast members. In one exchange, Cooke accused Hubbard of being the “coldest, [most] emotionless person I’ve ever seen.”

Cooke also blamed Hubbard for trying to “[sabotage] my relationship,” bringing up the rumor that he cheated on Amanda Batula that circulated before their wedding and accusing Hubbard of spreading it. Hubbard said it wasn’t her who spread it and Radke told his friend, “Kyle, you f****** cheated on her. You cheated on her. That’s the issue.”

Danielle Olivera, whose fallout with Hubbard was a central storyline this season, hints that she knows a lot about Hubbard and Radke’s relationship but said, “Honestly, I didn’t want to put that out there out of respect for you guys. I didn’t want to air your fights.”

At yet another moment in the reunion trailer, Paige DeSorbo called out Hubbard and Radke over trying to “spin everything” about their relationship. “Isn’t this a lot of money to be spending for a lie?” Hubbard retorted, prompting DeSorbo to clap back, “Yeah, that’s why I’m confused because neither of you have jobs.”

