Summer House Fans React to Kyle Cooke Shaming Carl Radke

Kyle Cooke is being called out for badmouthing his longtime friend and co-worker on camera. The “Summer House” star was caught talking about Carl Radke’s past drug and alcohol use during filming for the Bravo reality show last summer – and it did not land well with viewers.

In the February 20, 2023 episode, “A Line in the Sand,” Cooke, 40, was caught complaining to co-star Mya Allen about Radke, who was the VP of Sales for his beverage company, Loverboy, at the time.

“He’s checked out,” Cooke told Allen of Radke. “When I hired him he was unhireable. Showed up to work drunk. He showed up one day so coked out that he didn’t bring his computer to work. … The world needs to know, I’m a pretty understanding boss.”

Cooke appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” the same night the episode aired, and even host Andy Cohen seemed to take issue with him talking about Radke, who is a recovering addict, that way on camera.

“It seemed like in tonight’s episode you were shaming him for, I’m sure he’s shamed himself already so much for his past behavior,” Cohen said to Cooke of Radke. “So why did you feel the need to keep repeating how coked up he used to come in at work and all that stuff? I mean, he’s corrected the problem.”

Cooke revealed that he didn’t realize anyone else could hear his conversation with Allen, which took place during a loud group dinner.

“Okay well you have a microphone on and you’re on TV,” Cohen pointed out to the Bravo star.

Radke has been open about his struggles with addiction. He became sober in 2021 after the death of his brother, Curtis. He also revealed that he made the decision to leave Loverboy because he felt it was best for him not to work for an alcoholic beverage company anymore.

Viewers Slammed Kyle Cooke For Talking About Carl Radke’s Work Performance on National TV

Cohen wasn’t the only one who questioned Cooke’s judgment in the scene. On social media, “Summer House” fans also reacted to Cooke’s comments about his longtime friend and co-star, with many saying it was unbelievably unprofessional to discuss his addiction and work history with people who have nothing to do with the company.

Some commenters noted that this was “not a great look” for Cooke, who is the founder of the Loverboy beverage company where Radke worked for three years.

“OMG Kyle! That was so low. Carl does not have to be beholden to you. If he is not performing at work you discuss it with him at work not during a restaurant gossip session,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“That was colossally f***ed up of Kyle to bring up his addiction like that. Like…unbelievably low,” another agreed.

“Don’t love Kyle throwing carls addiction around. That seems kind of gross. You know he had an addiction and you watched him get sober. It seems genuinely mean to hold someone being high against them during their sobriety if they’ve already made amends and you’ve decided to stick by them,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“Talk about unprofessional kyle,” another wrote. “He wasn’t even there and you went on a single sided rant dragging his worsttttt dirty laundry through the mud for all to see – should’ve been so off limits in that forum. And the coked out comment? yikes dude.”

“I couldn’t imagine seeing my boss say that about me on TV and not talking to me directly,” another wrote.

“Kyle has ruined the show. He went too far,” another wrote.

Heavy has reached out to Bravo for comment on Cooke’s remarks.

Danielle Olivera Also Blasted Kyle Cooke

During the episode, co-star Danielle Olivera also blasted Cooke for talking about Radke behind his back.

“Kyle, I literally don’t want you to sit there right now. I heard every word you said about Carl and it f***king pisses me off,” Olivera said. “What you’re saying right now is very unfair.”

“When you say Carl shows up to work coked out that is the most unfair [thing],” she added. “Was it two weeks ago? Was it two years ago? You’re bringing it up now as a reason not to pay him more money? How are you going to talk s*** about him and [expect] me not [to] have an opinion or feeling about it? … You are so wrong it’s laughable.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cooke explained his stance on Radke’s work ethic. “Multiple people approached me with concern,” he said. “It’s not like I was holding these personal vendettas. You know, I am trying to run a company here.“

In January 2023, Cooke told Page Six that he is still on good terms with Radke despite their rocky work breakup and messy ”Summer House” season.

“Carl and I have nothing but love and respect for one another and everyone’s gonna see that,” Cooke, said before the “Line in the Sand” episode aired.

