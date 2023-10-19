‘Below Deck Med’ Stars Hints at Argument Between Captain Sandy & Charter Guest

Kyle Viljoen is one of the returning stars for “Below Deck Meditarranean” season 8 after first making his debut on the show the season prior.

While discussing the 8th season drama with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” Viljoen hinted that viewers will see Captain Sandy Yawn lose patience with a guest at some point this season. “What’s the angriest you’ve ever seen a captain get at a charter guest?” Cohen asked Viljoen during his October 16 appearance.

Viljoen, who was on the show with season 8 stew Jessika Asai, replied, “Not giving too much away, but this is the first time I’ve ever seen a captain in my career get very upset.” Cohen appeared shocked as he asked him, “Really? Sandy gets super upset?” Viljoen answered, “Very upset. At a guest.” Asai nodded her agreement with Viljoen’s tease but neither gave more details about what took place.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Captain Sandy Yawn Won’t Be the First ‘Below Deck’ Captain To Have Issues With Charter Guests

Play

If Yawn does get angry at a guest during season 8 of “Below Deck Med,” it wouldn’t be the first time a Bravo captain has done so. Most recently, Captain Jason Chambers was short with a guest on “Below Deck Down Under” season 2. During the season, Chambers faced a drunken guest who wanted to take a swim at night despite the dangers.

In a confessional, Chambers shared, “I’ve warned them not to get back in the water, but if they want to make the bad choice, that’s on them. I’ll go back to the marina and call the charter off.” Luckily for the guests, they listened to Chambers’ warning immediately and he didn’t remove any guests from the trip.

In the original “Below Deck” franchise, Captain Lee Rosbach sometimes got impatient with charter guests, most often due to safety reasons. The first episode of the franchise started with Rosbach canceling the charter and returning to the dock after one of the crew members found a suspicious white substance that they believed to be drugs. In another episode, he removed a drunken guest from the yacht after she had too much to drink one night and jumped in the water.

The 8th Season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Has Involved a Lot of Crew Drama So Far

There has been a lot of drama in the first few episodes of the 8th season of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” mostly focused on the crew rather than the guests.

In the first episode, the crew had to run the first charter without a bosun as Ruan Irving joined the yacht without the right documentation. Viljoen and chief stew Tumi Mhlongo were also absent due to visa issues, so Natalya Scudder began the season as a temporary chief stew.

However, after Mhlongo and Viljoen joined the superyacht, Mhlongo and Scudder soon started butting heads. The two women argued on several occasions in just a few episodes and Captain Sandy brought them to the bridge for a stern talking-to.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’