Lala Kent Questions How Ariana Madix Moved on From Tom Sandoval So Fast

Lala Kent has a lot of questions for Ariana Madix.

On an April 2024 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star reacted to her co-star’s blowout with her ex Tom Sandoval, which took place during a season 11 episode of the Bravo reality show.

Madix and Sandoval split in March 2023, amid the bar owner’s cheating scandal. But during filming for season 11, they both still lived in the Valley Village, California home they own together. Madix met her new boyfriend Daniel Wai less than two weeks after her split from Sandoval.

In the “Vanderpump Rules” episode “Line in the Sand,” Madix and Sandoval were face to face at Kent’s water-tasting party and things got so heated the police were nearly called.

On her podcast, Kent pondered Madix’s status with Sandoval. “If he’s making you feel this way and you’re staying in the house, I got questions,” she said. “If he makes you lose your mind like this and you’re traumatized by what he has done, I want to know how you can move on to a new boyfriend in 10 days? … I want to shed knowledge on how you can stay in the same house and get a boyfriend in 10 days. How do you compartmentalize? I don’t understand it.”

Ariana Madix Flipped Out on Tom Sandoval Over Her Dog, But Lala Kent Thinks She is Partly to Blame

In the “Line in the Sand” episode, Madix called out Sandoval for putting her dog Mya in danger. She referred to her ex as a “dog murderer” after he went into her room and left the dog trapped. Madix’s rescue pup consumed skewers from a chicken satay takeout container in Madix’s room and had to be rushed to the emergency vet when Madix found her locked in the room.

“You went into my room with the door closed!” Madix screamed at Sandoval in the episode. “Don’t ever [expletive] do that again! Don’t go in my room. That is the only safe space I have at home because you [expletive] wrecked it.”

“He not only let Mya in my room but he then locked her in there for hours,” Madix told her co-stars. “So while she was trapped in there, she chewed on takeout containers. That carelessness given what she has now ingested could literally end her life.”

As Sandoval tried to speak, Madix shouted, “I am being harassed! I am going to call 911. Ruin my life, my home and then [expletive] attempt to kill my dog by letting her in my room and shutting her in there for hours.”

The other “Vanderpump Rules” cast members appeared stunned by the volatile exchange.

In a confessional, Kent placed partial blame on Madix for the dog emergency. “Should he have gone in the room? No, he shouldn’t have,” she said of Sandoval. “But the dog eating all this disgusting meat on the side of her bed? Ariana’s fault. Throw your trash away!”

“Didn’t you do a trash bag commercial?” she added of Madix’s collaboration with Glad trash bags last summer. “Shouldn’t you know how to throw trash in the trash?”

Lala Kent Thinks Ariana Madix Should Have Moved Out of the House Ages Ago

Kent was also vocal about Madix’s refusal to move out of the house she shares with Sandoval. She referenced Sandoval’s affair with former co-star Raquel Leviss as a reason why it’s not a surprise that he refused to move.

On her podcast, Kent said of Madix, “You choose to stay in the house. And everyone can say he should have left. I agree. But we now know who Tom Sandoval is. Tom Sandoval is the guy that has sex with your best friend in your home while you’re mourning the death of your grandmother. He’s shown. So let’s not sit here and be like I can’t believe he wouldn’t move out. He’s shown who he is. So now we have to take control of the things we can control, which are ourselves.”

Not everyone agreed with Kent. In a thread on Reddit, fans questioned the lack of support Madix received over the dog argument, the house situation, and the timeline of her new relationship.

“I’m so sick of them judging Ariana for not wanting to move out of a house she OWNS and invested in and forfeit everything, for not wanting to talk to him, for leaving take-out trash in her room for one single day and making sure the dog couldn’t access it,” one Redditor wrote.

“Ariana is an adult. Daniel is an adult. Ariana’s relationship was over. Ariana and Daniel began seeing each other, and it’s none of LaLa’s business when or how or why,” another chimed in.

“The obvious jealousy displayed is so disappointing,” another wrote. “The fact these others can’t grasp why Ariana is so mad and resentful is mind-boggling.”

