Lala Kent Apologizes to Katie Maloney’s Mother

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent does not seem to be getting along with her castmate, Katie Maloney.

On March 23, the reality television star answered fans’ questions on her Instagram Stories. One commenter noted that on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Bravo producer Andy Cohen suggested that she and Maloney have not been getting along.

“Andy hinted that you two aren’t cool with each other,” read a portion of the comment.

Kent responded by suggesting that she and Maloney are no longer close because she has a more positive outlook.

“I’m sure if I go back to being miserable we’ll get real thick again,” wrote Kent.

She then issued an apology to Maloney’s mother, Teri Maloney, who has made appearances on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Contemplated not posting this because I love her mom. Sorry Ter!” continued the reality television.

Katie Maloney Mentioned Lala Kent on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Maloney mentioned her dynamic with Kent during the March 19 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” While filming the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, a caller wanted Maloney’s response to Kent stating that they had a falling out prior to filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. Maloney replied that she was unsure about what Kent had been referencing.

“That’s a good question. Because I’m not entirely sure exactly what she’s talking about,” said the 37-year-old.

She noted, however, that she and Kent were not on the best terms before shooting the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion in March 2023.

“We do have the same fighting style. A year and a half ago, we did have a falling out before [filming] ‘Watch What Happens Live’ [in February 2023]. We came and we talked about it. We said that we sorted it out on the plane. So I thought that’s what she was talking about. Because it was like between then and the reunion started filming all that, we didn’t have anything. So I don’t really know exactly what she’s talking about.”

Cohen also asked if she and Kent had a falling out after the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, filmed on March 16.

“Good question as well,” said Maloney with a laugh.

Lala Kent Responded to Katie Maloney’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Comments

While filming a March 22 Amazon Live, Kent responded to Maloney’s “Watch What Happens Live” comments. The mother of one suggested she was perplexed by Maloney stating she did not know what she was talking about regarding a recent fallout.

“She has amnesia it seems. A lot these days. ‘I can’t remember anything. What? What?’ I cannot. I can’t. ‘No idea what she’s talking about.’ I tend to forget when I feel stupid too,” said Kent.

Katie Maloney Teased Information About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion

Maloney teased information about the upcoming season 11 reunion in a brief Instagram Story uploaded on Bravo’s Instagram account. In the video, Maloney stated that the reunion was “emotional.”

“I definitely was a little surprised by some people,” added Maloney.

She also shared that fans may be surprised by a moment toward the end of the season 11 reunion.

“Without giving the end of the reunion away, like I can’t say anything, but I will say it’s — we never — that’s never happened before,” said the reality television star.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.