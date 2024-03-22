Ariana Madix’s Brother Speaks Out After Reconciling With Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix‘s brother, Jeremy Madix, is opening up about his reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

On March 19, Jeremy Madix and Sandoval were spotted seemingly having a friendly interaction at the “Valley” premiere party, held at Jax Taylor’s sports bar, Jax’s Studio City. Shortly after the interaction, Jeremy Madix was interviewed on the “Pump Rules Podcast.” While Ariana Madix’s brother did not confirm he hugged Sandoval, he explained why he wanted to speak to the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer. As fans are aware, Ariana Madix ended her nearly decade-long relationship with Sandoval after she discovered he had an affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in March 2023.

“Water under the bridge, man. Obviously, me and him need to have a conversation,” said Jeremy Madix. “There’s a lot of things that are left unsaid that I never got to say. People need to realize that I lived with both of them for a long time, so it affected me too. I lost a friend. I lost someone that was a mutual relationship of love.”

He stated that while he is “always going to stand by [her] sister,” he “need[s] to talk to Tom.” Jeremy Madix also said he and his sister have not been in communication for the past few months.

“I would love to talk to my sister. But I haven’t heard from her in months, so. We’ll just keep on keeping on. We’ll deal with the punches as they come in,” said Jeremy Madix.

Ariana Madix Has Established Boundaries About Her Friends Interacting With Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix has established boundaries about her friends interacting with Sandoval. She has stated she is not interested in maintaining friendships with individuals who spend their time with her ex-boyfriend.

Throughout “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, Scheana Shay has expressed feeling conflicted about ending her friendship with Sandoval following his affair with Leviss. On a March 2024 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, Madix stated that she found Shay’s season 11 comments hurtful.

“During the time of filming, I definitely was not aware of a lot of the things that were being said behind my back. And I love Scheana, dearly, but a lot of things that were said are very hurtful,” said Madix.

Katie Maloney also criticized Shay’s behavior in a March 5 “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, alongside Madix. She stated she believed Shay should have been loyal to Madix following her breakup with Sandoval.

“I think it’s kind of ridiculous being conflicted over missing a person who kind of doesn’t exist,” said Maloney. “Because I understand that you guys were close at a certain point. Scheana and Tom were. But also you’ve been very, very close with Ariana. So, like, if you were having a hard time making a choice, this person made it very easy on you because they’ve been an [expletive] to you.”

Lala Kent Shared Her Thoughts About Ariana Madix & Scheana Shay’s Friendship

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her thoughts about Madix’s friendship with Shay on the March 22 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She stated that she does not believe Shay should be waiting for Madix’s permission to mend her relationship with Sandoval.

“I just wish Scheana would just move according to how Scheana feels. And not ask permission,” said Kent.

She noted that James Kennedy has spent time with Sandoval while also expressing his support for Madix.

“James is like, ‘I got your back Ariana.’ And then he goes and has dinner [with Sandoval]. Because he’s a grown [expletive] man,” said the “Give Them Lala” author.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.