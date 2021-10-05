Lala Kent Lashes Out at ‘Disgusting’ Ariana Madix

Lala Kent, Ariana Madix and now even Charli Burnett are getting in on the action at the “Vanderpump Rules” dinner party.

Bravo released a sneak peek of an argument between the ladies from the Oct. 5 episode and its heavy. In clip, the cast is sitting around the dinner table, part two of last weeks episode.

It all started when James Kennedy apologized for his past behaviors and how they reflect on his fiancée Raquel Leviss.

“I don’t want to come off as that couple where I’m just bringing her down, dragging her down, I’m the problem child in the relationship,” Kennedy said. “And she’s just always got to put a cap on me or fix my mistakes. It reflects badly on me.”

From there, Tom Schwartz applauded Kennedy for his change.

“Two years ago, I would have said this is a f––king broken record,” Schwartz said. “I would have been listening with one ear and rolling my eyes. But right now I feel like, s**t, you’ve made leaps and bounds.”

While this is happening you can see Kent squirming in her seat.

Lala Kent Goes After Ariana Madix and Charli Burnett for Double Standard

Tom Sandoval also pipes in with support of Kennedy, “All of us, every single one of us sitting at this table, all does that, man.”

It was at this point when Kent couldn’t hold her frustrations in any longer.

“I just want to know real quick because this is strange to me, that him saying all of this about how he tripped out and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, things happen,’ when I’ve acted that way before, I did not get the same response,” Kent said. “Because I’ve acted that way towards Raquel two years ago, and everybody including my own friends were like, ‘You need to muzzle yourself bitch and get back in your cage.'” Then Kent went after Madix. “So, the way you acted at Scheana’s birthday was disgusting. How in the world is Charli going, ‘Oh, she’s just hurt’? I’m confused.” With the mention of her name, Burnett couldn’t stay silent anymore. “When I’m backing up Ariana, it’s because I’m backing her up based upon what I’m seeing. I’m not judging off the last five years. I don’t care what you guys did the last five years,” Burnett said. “Well then you have no skin in this game, baby,” Kent clapped back. Charli Burnett Doesn’t Back Down to Lala Kent ‘We Can Play This F***king Game’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli Burnett (@charliburnett) Burnett did not take lightly to Kent’s words and fired back in a way other cast members have not done in the past with Kent asking if Kent was the “only one who is allowed to say things.”

“Let me speak, bitch,” Kent said back and then the floodgates were opened.

“If you want to play this f**king game, then we can play this f**king game! There’s one person you can’t f**king play with and that’s f**king me.”

Watch the full episode on Ot. 5.