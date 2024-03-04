‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Announces Surprise Pregnancy

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent announced she is expecting her second child.

BravoTV.com reported that Kent, 33, took to her Instagram account to share the news with her followers. The March 3 post featured two images of her and her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. In the first image, Ocean is seen smiling brightly while posing next to her mother’s stomach.

“I’m expanding my pod,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” personalities flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate Kent on expanding her family.

“I’m so happy for you!!!!!!! ❤❤❤ love you guys so much can’t wait to meet this little angel! ❤❤❤,” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright.

“I can not wait to meet this baby. I love you,” added Kent’s former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Stassi Schroeder.

“so so so happy for you and your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️ ocean is going to be the best big sister ever! 😍,” wrote Ariana Madix.

“ITS ALL HAPPENING!!!! Couldn’t be any happier for you. I love you and your family sooooo much!!! 😍🥰,” chimed in Scheana Shay.

Quite a few fans also flocked to the post’s comments section to express their excitement for Kent.

“So happy for you love! I know how badly you wanted this. Now it’s finally happening🤍🕊️,” wrote a commenter.

“The love in Ocean’s eyes has my heart melting!! Congratulations!!!😍,” shared a different person.

Lala Kent Has Been Open About Wanting to Expand Her Family

Kent has been open about wanting to expand her family via a sperm donor. In a November 2022 interview on Shay’s podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay,” Kent stated that she made a conscious decision to have another child without a partner because she is “so scarred” from her experiences with Emmett.

“I’m doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try to do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Mentioned Discussed Her Daughter Ocean in January 2024

While speaking to Access Hollywood in January 2024, Kent stated she was pleased with how her journey to conceive a second child has been going.

“I feel great about everything. I am someone, who when I want something and I make up my mind that I want it, I will get it. It’s always been that way. It will always be that way,” said Kent.

The 33-year-old also shared that she has had some difficulty with Ocean, who will turn three in April 2024.

“I adore my child. But for my moms out there, everyone knows when they approach 3-years-old, they start kicking your [expletive],” said Kent.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality then described her daughter as “a mini Lala.”

“It is kicking my [expletive]. It is very, very hard,” said Kent with a laugh.

Kent also shared that her daughter is “very intelligent.”

“She has comebacks already. I feel like I’m dealing with a teenager. But I heard it’s just a phase. Which makes me feel a lot better,” said Kent.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Tuesdays on Bravo.