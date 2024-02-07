Lala Kent Shares Moment That Brought Her Close to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star

Lala Kent has an unexpected new best friend on “Vanderpump Rules.” In a January 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder opened up about her softer persona this season. She also revealed the name of the person she became closest to during filming.

“I’m the closest with Scheana this upcoming season,” Kent told the outlet. “This past Christmas, she welcomed me and my family into her home in Palm Springs.”

Kent noted that her family looks “different” because she has to share her 2-year-old daughter Ocean, with her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, during the holidays.

“To have someone who brought me into their home and made a holiday feel like a holiday was something I was really grateful for,” she said of Shay. “And that’s when she and I got extremely close. Since then, she’s really seen what I go through on a day-to-day basis, which I hide from most of the world. It’s very intense and it’s a lot, and I think once I felt comfortable enough and she saw a lot of the things I had to deal with, we just created this amazing bond where I feel like she’s more delicate with me and I’m more delicate with her. We had a great season of relying on each other.”

Lala Kent Bought a House Right Next to Scheana Shay’s House in Palm Springs

Over the holidays, Shay shared photos and videos of Kent and her daughter Ocean spending time at her house in Palm Springs on Christmas Eve. She even bought Ocean her own mini tree to decorate alongside Shay’s 2-year-old daughter Summer. “We have to get two of everything because we’re still working on the sharing,” Shay teased of the toddler best friends. Other footage showed Kent in her Christmas pajamas as she hung out at Shay’s house with her mom, Lisa Burningham, and brother Easton.

The “commute” to Shay’s house is an easy one for Kent. According to BravoTV.com. In March 2023, the mom of one revealed that she bought a house in Palm Springs right next door to Shay. Kent paid $1.35 million for the home, The U.S. Sun confirmed.

“Lala loved the house and was very excited about being neighbors to Scheana,” a source said of the property, which is located in a gated community.

Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Were Once Enemies

Things weren’t always so hunky dory between the two VPR stars. Back in 2020, the two had a falling out. Speaking on her “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, Shay accused Kent of not being there for her when she suffered a miscarriage in June 2020. The “Good as Gold” singer claimed Kent went out to dinner with actress Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly instead of supporting her during her time of need. “I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let’s be real,” Shay said.

According to Us Weekly, Shay went so far as to say her friendship was Kent was over. “I never see a friendship with her again,” she said on Zack Peter’s podcast. “And I am completely fine with that. Every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness. But, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face. And then she does it again. At this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

The two co-stars were pregnant same time in 2021, but didn’t attend each other’s gender reveals or baby showers. But while filming the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” the new moms reconciled. Shjay and Kent leaned on each other while filming scenes away from their daughters. “I think Scheana and I have finally found our footing,” Kent told Us Weekly in 2022. “I’ve learned how to communicate with her and she’s learned how to communicate with me. And I don’t know why it took us so long to conquer that. But babies do something to you — you kind of just step into a calmer, more sensitive state. It’ll be fun to finally enter a season where like I’m not coming for Scheana.”

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’