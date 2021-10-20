The Truth About Lala Kent’s Night at the Beverly Hills Hotel

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have split, according to Page Six. The report comes on the heels of rumors that Randall has been cheating on Lala.

The Instagram account “GirlGangz7733” shared a couple of photos of a male walking across a street in Nashville, Tennessee. The anonymous person who sent in the photos claims that the man in the pictures — who was walking with two females — was Randall.

Shortly after the photos surfaced, Lala took to her Instagram Stories to share somewhat of a cryptic video taken in the hallway of a hotel. Lala filmed as one male could be seen wheeling a suitcase and another male was pushing baby Ocean in a stroller. Lala also chose the song “Sorry” by Beyonce to play along with the video, leading many to believe that there was trouble in paradise between her and Randall.

However, fans were quick to notice that Lala appeared to be back at the home that she shares with Randall the very next day. On October 19, 2021, TMZ reported that there may be more to Lala’s hotel stay than what meets the eye.

Lala Had Planned to Stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel Before the Randall Rumors Started

Although Lala seemed to lead people to believe that her hotel stay was in direct response to all those rumors — namely because of the song she chose to accompany the video — it seems that the overnight stay was actually planned.

According to TMZ, Lala spent Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Beverly Hills Hotel with some girlfriends for a night out that had been in the works for an unknown period of time.

And, yes, fans who speculated that Lala was back home with Randall, it appears as though she was. “They’re at home together working on their relationship,” the outlet reported. It does seem as though something is going on, given the fact that Lala deleted any and all traces of Randall from her social media.

Neither Lala nor Randall have spoken out about the reported split — or the cheating rumors.

Lala Didn’t Look too Thrilled When TMZ Caught Up With Her

TMZ caught up with Lala on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, as she was leaving the Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles, but she didn’t have much to say. Despite being asked about her relationship status, Lala kept her head down as she made her way to her car, and didn’t say one word.

Lala was dressed casually, wearing a black baseball cap, a pair of loose-fitting gray pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. One thing that was noticeably missing? Her engagement ring. A reporter asked Lala why she wasn’t wearing her ring, but Lala didn’t respond to that question, either.

Some fans may have also noticed that Lala wasn’t wearing her ring in Instagram Stories that she shared on October 18, 2021. Her hands were visible as she showed off some new Nike sneakers for Ocean, but there was no ring in sight.

