Lala Kent Shares Cryptic Video Sparking Rumors That She & Randall Emmett Have Split

Have Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split? Fans of the “Vanderpump Rules” stars have picked up on a few clues from Lala’s Instagram account following rumors that Randall has been cheating on her for an unknown period of time.

The rumors kicked into high gear when the “GirlGangz7733” Instagram account shared an apparent photo of Randall with two women out in Nashville. That account has since shared additional photos (seen on Reddit here) that suggest that Randall was in a hotel with the same two women. The photos were shared to the accounts Instagram Stories.

Over the past few days, fans have been wondering whether or not Lala and Emmett have broken up, especially after Lala made a few changes to her Instagram account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Has Deleted Photos of Her & Randall From Her Instagram & Shared a Photo of Her & Ocean With an Interesting Caption

Not long after the photos that appeared to show Randall out with two women in Nashville surfaced, Lala deleted all traces of him from her Instagram account. Something similar happened back in July 2020.

“It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad. I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it & it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it,” Lala wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, according to Us Weekly. The outlet also reported that Lala and Randall have each other blocked on the platform.

Another possible clue that things are over between Lala and Randall is the caption on an Instagram post uploaded on October 15, 2021. “Happy 7 months to my angel. You will always be my # 1. I will always protect you. It’s you and me, baby,” Lala’s caption on a video of her daughter clapping read.

Randall’s Instagram account still has photos and videos of Lala, and his profile photo is still one of the two of them, as of October 18, 2021.

Lala Shared a Video in What Appears to Be a Hotel Hallway Accompanied by the Song ‘Sorry’ by Beyonce

In addition to removing the photos of her and Randall from her feed, Lala shared a very interesting video to her Instagram Stories on October 17, 2021. The video showed two men (perhaps her friends Logan and Leo), one wheeling a suitcase, and the other pushing Ocean in her stroller, walking through what looks like a hotel hallway. The hotel could be the Beverly Hills Hotel, based on the wallpaper and the decor seen in the video.

Lala posted the video along with the song “Sorry” by Beyonce. “Now you want to say you’re sorry. Now you want to call me crying. Now you gotta see me wilding. Now I’m the one that’s lying, and I don’t feel bad about it, it’s exactly what you get,” are the lyrics that Lala chose to accompany the video, which had no explanation with it.

Interestingly, some fans have accused Lala and Randall of doing this for publicity. Reddit has come alive with comments of this nature.

“Oh wow the ratings suck this season because it’s a dud and they just decided to do anything possible like fake relationship drama to stay relevant,” wrote one Redditor on a thread about Lala’s hotel video.

“I think they planned all of this to get some news going because they’re thirsty,” added another.

“PR Stunt. Ratings are down, perhaps her books are not selling. This girl is thirsty af,” a third Redditor commented.

READ NEXT: Fans Slam Randall Emmett After Rumors Surface That He Has Been Cheating on Lala Kent