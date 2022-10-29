Lala Kent Celebrates ‘Independence’ From Randall Emmett After Restraining Order is Filed Against Him

Lala Kent celebrated her “independence” from Randall Emmett days after his ex-wife filed for a restraining order against him.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her engagement to the film producer in October 2021 after claiming she discovered that he had cheated on her throughout their relationship. On the “Vanderpump Rules’ season 9 reunion, Kent said she believed Emmett has “led a double life for a very long time,” according to People.

Kent later revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she only has contact with Emmett through an app about their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean. Kent has not seen Emmett in person since she left him one year ago.

Lala Lent Posted a Series of Messages as She Marked 1 Year Apart From Randall Emmett

On her Instagram story on October 27, 2022, Kent shared a photo of her holding her daughter while looking out at the ocean. She captioned the photo to detail how far she has come since ending her “toxic” six-year relationship with Emmett.

“Happy Independence Day to me,” Kent wrote. “A year ago today I had all my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place. Even writing this, my heart has started pounding. I didn’t know what my future would hold.”

“I lost 30 pounds due to the stress and the trauma,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed. “But I had to carry on, without skipping a beat — my daughter needed me.”

Kent credited “God and the universe” for cradling her when it became too much. “Today I feel happy,” she added. “It is one day at a time until I reach a resolution for the well-being of Ocean.”

Lala Kent Also Weighed in on Randall Emmett’s Current Drama With His Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

Kent’s “Independence Day” post came days after The Los Angeles Times reported that Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambry Childers, filed for a restraining order against him.

In court documents filed on October 24, 2022 in Los Angeles County Superior Court and viewed by Heavy, Childers requested a domestic violence restraining order from her former husband and sole custody of their two daughters, London and Rylee. Childers made the request amid fears for her well-being after reading a disturbing email exchange she claimed was between Emmett and his attorney.

Childers’ request for a restraining order against Emmett was denied due to lack of proof. A hearing is set for November 14, 2022. In a statement to Page Six, a rep for Emmett said, “Randall is very pleased that the court recognized there was no merit to these claims and denied the request.”

Hours after news of Childers’ restraining order request broke, Kent posted to her Instagram stories to share an article about a Michigan woman who was denied a protection order and was later found under tragic circumstances.

“I just want to remind you all of this…a court denied her, and they ended up dead,” Kent captioned the post. “We won’t be silenced. We won’t give up. We will continue to bring awareness. The clock is ticking. #timesup #nomore.”

Kent also shared a photo of Emmett’s attorney, Ben Valencia, as well as part of his alleged email exchange with Emmett (via the L.A.Times) in which Valencia reportedly wrote of Childers, “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c***out once and for all.” Emmett reportedly responded that he doesn’t have “real money for this.”

Kent also shared a photo of Childers with the caption, “Ambyr’s story is not mine to tell. The many other alleged victims stories are also not mine to tell. I am horrified by what took place, and the alleged emails between R*ndall E*mett and his counsel.”

Kent and Childers had a rocky start when they first met, but an insider recently told Us Weekly that they are now friends. “They’re supportive of each other and have each other’s backs,” the source said in September 2022.

READ NEXT: Tom Schwartz Reveals What He Hates About New Living Situation