Lala Kent Speaks Out on Speculation She’s Jealous of Ariana Madix

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent spoke out on speculation she harbors jealousy toward her castmate, Ariana Madix.

While filming a December 13 Amazon Live, Kent seemingly referenced a moment from “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 trailer, where she passionately stated, “I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly, she becomes god.” As fans are aware, Madix’s now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with their former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Kent stated the moment from the trailer “was taken out of context.” She also shared that she knows that some “Vanderpump Rules” viewers believe she is envious of Madix.

“Like crazy. ‘Lauren from Utah is so jealous.’ I was like, ‘On what planet do I reside on at this moment?'” said Kent.

The mother of one then stated that she is “only jealous of a couple things in this world.”

“Anyone who gets to make out with Odell Beckham. Jealous. And anybody who gets their children full time. All day every day. The only time they take a break is when they are like, ‘I need a break. Call the babysitter,'” said Kent.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality then asserted that she is “so happy for [her] friend Ariana.”

“I have always been a fan of hers. I think that that shows through the years,” continued Kent. “Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak, I am so happy for her. And I am so proud of her.”

Lala Kent Discussed Her Relationship With Ariana Madix

In the December 13 Amazon Live, Kent denied claims that she and Madix “were fighting” in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“Like, I’m sure I annoy Ariana. But I annoy a lot of people,” quipped Kent.

Kent suggested that she will give her opinion freely to Madix during her November 13 Amazon Live. She mentioned that she came to Sandoval’s defense after he received a less-than-warm welcome from audience members at BravoCon 2023, held during the weekend of November 3. Kent stated that she believed Madix “was probably annoyed with [her]” after she defended her ex-boyfriend. Kent clarified, however, that Madix is aware she is not a fan of Sandoval.

“I know that Ariana knows me. And sometimes I have to remind her, ‘Even though I say these things, it doesn’t mean that I’m going to invite him to Christmas dinner. It doesn’t mean I’m checking in on him. Like, you are my friend. I will always be honest with you. And I will always support you. I am not blind to what you have gone through.’ So I feel like we’re in a really great place,” said Kent.

Ariana Madix Stated That Some Fans May Not Like Her Behavior in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During an appearance on the December 11 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Madix stated that some fans may dislike how she behaved throughout “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She explained that she “set boundaries” when interacting with Sandoval, which she believes may not be “received well.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant also stated that she was not “holding back with how [she] felt” during the production of season 11, which began filming a few months after Sandoval’s March 2023 cheating scandal.

“So I think that people might not like it. Because in January [2024], they’re going to be like ‘Why isn’t she over it? And why isn’t she being, like, nice and cordial and making everyone else happy?’” said Madix. “Well in May and June [2023], I wasn’t about to make anyone else feel more comfortable. It was about me at that moment.”

Lala Kent Shared She Had Difficulty Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

In the December 13 Amazon Live, Kent stated she did not have an enjoyable time shooting the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which premieres on January 30. She explained that she found filming “extremely difficult” because of how she felt during the production of the new episodes.

“I literally cried every single day in every single scene. It was mortifying. But I literally did not know how to process any of the emotions that I was feeling,” said Kent. “I’ve never felt more vulnerable, more exposed. More weak. I didn’t even recognize myself. I was like, ‘I have no fight in me. This is crazy.’ I have never experienced this ever in my life. And I don’t know what to attribute it to.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host clarified, however, that fans will enjoy season 11.

“I think it will be a great season. I think it was a weird one,” said the reality televisions star.