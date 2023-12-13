Tom Sandoval Weighs in on Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Releasing a Podcast

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval shared his thoughts about his ex-girlfriend and former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ announcement that she is releasing a podcast, titled, “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

While recording the December 7 episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Sandoval said he was not concerned about Leviss’ podcast. He also suggested he believed Leviss’ new project would not fare well. As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Leviss and Sandoval had a months-long affair while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“I just think it’s a really bad look on her part to just keep pushing blame on everyone else. She’s a 29-year-old woman. You know what I mean? She’s not 16,” said Sandoval.

In the same “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Sandoval stated that he wanted to continue his relationship with Leviss after reports began circulating about their affair in March 2023. According to Sandoval, he was heartbroken when she ceased communication with him following her stay at the facility The Meadows, to better her mental health.

“This is not just some hot girl. Come on. I was a model for, like, 15 years. It’s deeper than that. It’s more than that,” stated the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

Lala Kent Spoke About Rachel Leviss’ Podcast

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent gave her opinion about Leviss’ podcast on the December 6 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She stated she was not impressed with the picture Leviss chose for her podcast cover art.

“The photo is so boring. So lame. So stupid. It’s her smiling,” said Kent.

The mother of one clarified that she thinks Leviss “looks beautiful.” However, she stated that she believes the model should have picked a picture that represented the aftermath of her cheating scandal.

“Girl, you were, at one point in time, one of the most hated people in all of America. And all you got for us with this podcast is a picture of you smiling? I would’ve done something so fun, like an oops face,” said Kent.

Kent also advised Leviss to not “look at the comments that people leave,” but rather focus on the amount of downloads her podcast receives.

“Even if people are giving you a hate list, they’re giving you a listen and the numbers,” continued Kent.

Katie Maloney Discussed Rachel Leviss’ New Project in a December 2023 Interview

In the December 12 episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast, Leviss’ former castmate Katie Maloney said she did not understand why the 29-year-old is hosting a podcast. She stated that she believed Leviss should have returned to “Vanderpump Rules” if she wanted fans to have a better understanding of her behavior.

“It’s like, ‘Girl, why didn’t you just come back on the show?’ She didn’t come back this season. I think if you want to tell your side, I think you should have just come back this season. And I think it would have gone probably a lot differently than she imagined it would have,” said Maloney.

She clarified that she understands why Leviss opted to not return to “Vanderpump Rules” after its 10th season.

“She was at facility, working taking care of her mental health or whatever. And like, you got to do what you got to do to take care of yourself. And I respect everyone’s decision to do so,” said Maloney.

Ariana Madix Commented on Rachel Leviss’ New Project

During a December 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Madix suggested she was not bothered by Leviss releasing a podcast.

“Do your thing, girl,” said the former “Dancing with the Stars” competitor.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 begins airing on Bravo on January 30.