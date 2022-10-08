Lala Kent Names ‘Partner in Crime’ on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Lala Kent opened up about her new life as a single mom for the new season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

The Bravo star found herself unexpectedly single ahead of the new season when she ended her engagement to Randall Emmett in October 2021 after he was photographed out with two women in Nashville. Kent also claimed Emmett cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ocean.

In a recent interview, Kent dished on being single for the first time in a long time while filming “Vanderpump Rules,” and she named her “partner in crime” for the upcoming 10th season.

Lala Kent Said She’s Having the ‘Best Time’ as a Single Lady

Kent opened up about her single life in a September 2022 interview with People magazine. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder revealed that she is having a great time with her co-star Katie Maloney, who split from her husband, Tom Schwartz, in March 2022. The two co-stars were not always best friends. Early on, Kent body-shamed Maloney, but she has since apologized and said it’s her biggest regret from the show.

“We’re having the best time,” Kent said of her and Maloney today. “We call each other every morning to talk about what boys we’re talking to, who we think we’re going to give the boot to. We’re just enjoying being single together. I love that I have a little partner in crime.”

Kent made it clear that while she still believes her soulmate is out there, her focus is on her daughter, who turned one in March.

“I still believe in love,” Kent said. “I think my person is out there, but Ocean is on my mind 24/7. She’s the first person I think about when I think about going out and dating with this person. Yeah. They’re not just going to come into my world. Being a part of my world and my daughter’s life is a complete luxury that is not just given to anybody.”

Lala Kent Previously Said She Can’t Wait for VPR Fans to See ‘Single Lala’

Kent had been in a relationship with Emmett for most of her time on “Vanderpump Rules,” even though he wasn’t shown on camera until season 8, which aired in 2020. Maloney has never been single on “Vanderpump Rules” – until now.

In April 2022, Kent talked about being single alongside the recently separated Maloney.

“Katie and I have always been extremely close, but now we’re on the prowl together so it’s fun,” she told Us Weekly. at the time.

In a separate interview with Us earlier this year, Kent said she is ready for fans to see “single Lala.”

“This is the first time that people are gonna see me completely single — thinking about my child, venturing into the dating world,” she dished. “So that part I’m super excited for.”

She also revealed that she would be “leaning” on Maloney in the new season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which began filming over the summer.

“We’re both back living in apartments and we’re like, ‘It’s single girl summer,’” she said at the time.

Kent and Maloney have been photographed out for multiple girls’ nights in recent months. In August, Page Six reported that Maloney received a lap dance during a girls’ night out to a strip club with pals Kent and pal Kristina Kelly.

