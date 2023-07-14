Lala Kent Urges Commenters to ‘Leave’ Her Alone

Lala Kent responded to critics who took offense at a recent photo the “Vanderpump Rules” star posted as she accused them of “mom shaming” her.

The criticism aimed at Kent came from a couple of photos she posted on July 8 which she captioned, “Mom’s turn.” The first photo showed her daughter, Ocean, and her co-star Scheana Shay’s daughter, Summer, standing at a fence and pouting through it. The second photo showed Kent posing in a black thong swimsuit with her hands on her butt.

Kent got some love from other Bravo stars, including Katie Maloney, who wrote, “😂😂😂 also you’re so f****** hot!!!” VPR alum Stassi Schroeder wrote, “Omg HAHAHAHAHAHAH. Also you look amazing.” Madison LeCroy of “Southern Charm” fame wrote, “Milf $$.”

However, Kent also received a lot of criticism from commenters who called it “weird,” including one who said, “Wtf is this.” Someone else wrote, “Ew does sheana know what kind of content her daughter is being used for? This is some sick balenciaga s***.” Another commenter wrote, “This is such a weird gross post.” Eventually, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to rip into her haters.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lala Kent Said She Had No Time for Anyone With Negative Comments

I’ll get heat for this I don’t care. Women need to stop shaming their fellow Women. Lala Kent’s comments are so perfect. She felt good about herself, OMG right. pic.twitter.com/yfcB2ewGxk — James Scott #TeamOrca (@Jscott1145) July 14, 2023

Kent replied to the criticism on July 13, when she shared the photo of herself on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women.”

“I’m a parent, work full time, rarely have one moment for just me, and for just a second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture,” she explained. “Anything but praise is unwelcome. If you have anything negative to say, go f*** yourself. Leave me alone.”

Kent then explained that the juxtaposition of the two photos was done by her and that they weren’t actually watching her take the photo of herself. “For the record, the kids weren’t watching me take this picture,” she wrote. “And even if they were, we all have butts. Take time to love on yours.”

Lala Kent Opened Up About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Getting Nominated for 2 Emmy Awards

Kent and some of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars recently spoke out after the hit Bravo show was nominated for two Emmy awards. The show’s first-ever nominations were in the categories of Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

“I’m so thrilled for Vanderpump Rules to be nominated for two Emmys this year,” Kent told Deadline after the nominations were announced. “To be recognized for putting our real, messy, beautiful lives out for the world to see is such an honor. And we’re just getting started. Kudos to our team at Bravo and Evolution for the great season.”

Shay addressed the exciting news on her Instagram Story, sharing, “I’ve been saying it for years, our editors deserve an Emmy and you know what, so do we. Congrats to everyone who works on our show, our cast… oh my God, we did it!”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’